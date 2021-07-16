Bad ‘Space Jam 2’ Reviews Draw Bitter Rebukes: ‘Space Jam Wasn’t Made for Your Old Ass’

The critical consensus on “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is that it’s an “abomination,” to which the audience consensus seems to be, “Well, what did you expect?”
The sequel to the ’90s cult classic, “Space Jam,” was unleashed Friday at theaters and on HBO Max to some not-so-glowing reviews, with critics panning it as “garish and soulless” and simply “pointless.” But many Twitter users think that anyone holding high expectations for the LeBron James-starring animated film needs to come back down to earth.
One Twitter commenter, @el_budget, had a concise response to anyone daring to take “Space Jam 2” seriously, writing, “Space Jam wasn’t made for your old ass. You’re looking for a Martin Scorsese film with Bugs Bunny playing the role of a point guard.”
More tweets highlight the absurdity of applying typical film criticism metrics to a children’s film, let alone one as intentionally wacky as “Space Jam 2,” including one highly circulated post from the popular parody site, The Onion.
This tweet from @jessehawken does acknowledge some of the flick’s odd Warner Bros cameos that will certainly go over the average kid’s head. Unless they’re caught up on their Kubrick, that is.
The discourse surrounding the movie’s poor reviews led back to one inevitable question, “Was ‘Space Jam’ even good to begin with?” Some say no, that people’s nostalgia for the original Michael Jordan-starring 1996 film is obscuring their reception of the sequel.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” sits at a 36% Tomatometer score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. “Space Jam” is also “rotten” though, clocking in at 44%. However, the latter’s audience score is a “fresh” 63%. Who knows? Perhaps the young “Space Jam 2” fans of today will be the crotchety “Space Jam 10” haters of tomorrow.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max.