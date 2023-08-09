Ethan Slater Sets Next Broadway Gig in ‘Spamalot’

Ethan Slater, who is best known for his role as SpongeBob SquarePants in the musical of the same name, has been cast in the upcoming Broadway return of “Spamalot.” Slater is set to play both The Historian and Prince Herbert in the comedy.

The Broadway star has been making headlines lately for reportedly dating Ariana Grande. The two became close while on set for the film adaptation of “Wicked.”

Additionally, “Spamalot” will star Christopher Fitzgerald (“Waitress,” “Wicked,” “Young Frankenstein”) as Patsy; James Monroe Iglehart (“Aladdin,” “Hamilton”) as King Arthur; Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (“Beetlejuice,” “Hairspray,” “Legally Blonde”) as The Lady of the Lake; Jimmy Smagula (“The Fully Monty,” “Billy Elliot”) as Sir Bedevere; Michael Urie (“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”) as Sir Robin; and Nik Walker (“Hamilton,” “Motown the Musical”) as Sir Galahad. Smagula is also known for his television work, having appeared in “The Sopranos,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Parks and Recreation.” Urie is known for starring in “Ugly Betty.”

The role of Sire Lancelot will be announced at a later date.

Based on the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Spamalot” first made its Broadway debut in 2005. The original run of the musical was directed Mike Nichols and received 14 Tony Awards, winning three categories including Best Musical. During that first run, the play grossed over $175 million.

The play tells the classic tale of King Arthur’s quest to find the Holy Grail and is known for the beloved songs “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This” and “Find Your Grail.” The book and lyrics were written by Eric Idle, and the music is by John Du Prez and Idle.

Josh Rhodes, who directed and choreographed the production’s sold-out run for the Kennedy Center, will follow the production to Broadway. “Spamalot” will be the first production from the Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage to move to Broadway since the program’s launch in 2018.

Tickets are currently on sale for the 2023 return and can be purchased at SpamalotTheMusical.com. Performances will begin Oct. 31 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre. The official opening night will be Nov. 6.