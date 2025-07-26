‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ Introduces a Female Gladiatrix Into the Arena in Cutthroat, Bloody Trailer

The latest expansion of the “Spartacus” franchise, “Spartacus: House of Ashur,” sees the first female gladiator enter the arena.

The first trailer for the spinoff series premiered at Comic-Con in San Diego Saturday afternoon. “Spartacus” creator, writer, and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight announced the new series’ winter premiere slot on stage with the cast of “House of Ashur,” including Nick E. Tarabay, Tenika Davis , Graham McTavish, Jamaica Vaughan, Jordi Webber and Jaime Slater. Liam McIntyre, who played the titular role of “Spartacus” in previous chapters, moderated the panel.

“Spartacus: House of Ashur” is a truth-bending spinoff in which viewers can imagine an alternate reality in which the Romans rewarded Ashur’s treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled. In the series, Ashur (Tarabay) is no longer a slave but a teacher and a mentor.

Gladiators are defeated in the arena as blood spurts from their dying bodies and onto the front row of the Coliseum. This season though Ashur takes a chance and allows a gladiatrix Achillia (Davis) to train with his male gladiators. The fierce and powerful gladiatrix eager to prove herself worthy in a man’s world.

The trailer features lots of death, blood and tears, but also intimate moments between characters and even a lesbian kiss.

Watch the red-band trailer here:

Play video

The new series asks, what if Ashur (Tarabay) hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of “Spartacus: Vengeance” and had instead been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus?

Additonal cast members include McTavish will portray Korris, a former gladiator who won his freedom in the arena and who now trains other gladiators as the Ashur’s doctor. He will be joined by Davis (“Jupiter’s Legacy,” “Cabinet of Curiosities), who will play the first female gladiator Achillia; Jamaica Vaughan (“Home and Away,” “800 Words”) as the young, elevated house slave who’s in love with Ashur, Hilara; Jordi Webber (“Choose Love,” “Prosper”) as a headstrong gladiator named Tarchon.

“Spartacus: Blood and Sand” debuted on STARZ in 2010 and was followed by the prequel series chapter “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena” in 2011, and two additional chapters, “Spartacus: Vengeance” in 2012 and “Spartacus: War of the Damned” in 2013.

“Spartacus” creator, writer, and executive producer DeKnight (“Daredevil”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer on “Spartacus: House of Ashur.” Rick Jacobson and Aaron Helbing will also serve as executive producers. “Spartacus: House of Ashur” is produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ.