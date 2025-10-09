Spectrum Launches Streaming App Store

Charter Communications’ Spectrum has officially launched a new streaming app store where its customers can activate and manage their subscriptions all in one place.

The store, which is available on the MySpectrum App and Spectrum.net, will deliver the most popular streaming services with the company’s live TV packages at no additional cost. Streaming services available for authentication, purchase and upgrades to their commercial-free versions include the Disney+-Hulu bundle, ESPN Unlimited, HBO Max Basic with Ads, Paramount+ Essential, Peacock Premium with Ads, AMC+ with Ads, ViX Premium with Ads, Tennis Channel and FOX One. Discovery+ with ads and BET+ will be coming to the Spectrum App Store at a later date.

“Our new Spectrum App Store delivers what our customers want most – real savings with consumer choice and a simpler way to enjoy the up to $125 per month worth of streaming apps that our Seamless Entertainment experience provides,” Spectrum product and technology president Rich DiGeronimo, said in a statement. “At the same time, we’re also creating new opportunities for our programming partners to reach more households and connect with our large base of non-video customers. In today’s fragmented video landscape, Spectrum is combining value, choice and convenience, creating an experience that benefits both our customers and our partners.”

In addition to the Spectrum App Store, the company will also allow customers to activate and purchase streaming apps directly through its Xumo Stream Box starting in 2026.

It is also teaming up with Apple to distribute a selection of live Lakers games in the 2025-26 season for Apple Vision Pro’s immersive experience, which will give Spectrum SportsNet and Internet customers games at streams of up to 150 Mbps via the Spectrum SportsNet app in the Lakers’ territory. Game replays and highlights in Apple Immersive will also be available on demand via the Spectrum SportsNet app across the Spectrum footprint and on the NBA App for national and international fans.

Thursday’s announcements came during an event in New York City, which included panels featuring Charter president and CEO Chris Winfrey, AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro.