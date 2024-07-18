Biden Interviewer Speedy Morman Jokes He’s ‘Clapped Up From POTUS’ After President Tests Positive for COVID

Complex Media personality and host Speedy Morman is prepared for the worst after President Joe Biden tested positive for the COVID-19 virus shortly after their interview.

“So this is awkward. Probably the first time in the United States American history that this s–t’s ‘s ever happened. Scrolling the timelines and I see this, which is particularly not good since a mere 48 hours ago I interviewed the guy on my show,” Morman shared in a TikTok video on Wednesday, showing a photo of the pair’s July 12 sit-down.

He went on to question what the current coronavirus safety guidelines are, as well as why he didn’t get a call from Biden’s team about having the coronavirus.

“First of all, I’d like to say this is absolutely not my fault. This wasn’t me, but what’s the protocols now? It’s been so long. First of all, or actually, second of all, prez why ain’t call my phone. You should have been hit me like, ‘Bro, heads up, I just caught the … you might want to.’ You didn’t call my phone, that’s crazy. But two though: the s–t’s been updated so many times, do I stay in the crib? I do have my shots in my passport.”

The “Hype” host concluded the video by jokingly stating that he could be one of the “first” to get COVID-19 from a U.S. president.

“I’m just saying, has anybody ever got clapped up from POTUS? Maybe I’m the first. Basically, I risked my life for this interview if you really want to boil it down,” Morman said. “So yeah, maybe y’all should go watch the thing then, I guess. I don’t know. I don’t what to do. What do I do? Can somebody tell me what to do? What do I do? Do I just say home? I really don’t know what to do.”

In a statement to TheWrap on Thursday, Morman confirmed, “I am not COVID-positive.”

Morman’s remarks come after he interviewed Biden for his Complex series “360 With Speedy,” during which he converses with notable Hollywood power players. The two discussed a myriad of topics, including the Hamas-Israel war, Trump’s “Black jobs” comment and Biden’s decision to run for reelection despite criticisms of his age and mental capacity.

“1,000 percent, gotta finish the job,” Biden said in the interview, which took place one day before the assassination attempt on Trump. “Look, for the longest time I was either told I was too young when I got elected to the Senate, the second youngest man in history of the Senate to get elected, and that I’m too old. Hopefully, what I’ve demonstrated, with age comes a little wisdom. It’s a little presumptuous to say, but I’ve gotten more done than almost any other president in one term, and I’ve got more to do.”

Check out the interview, below.