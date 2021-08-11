‘Spencer,’ Princess Diana Film Starring Kristen Stewart, Added to Toronto Lineup

“Spencer,” Pablo Larraín’s film starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, has been added to the lineup for the Toronto International Film Festival as one of the Special Event screenings.

TIFF also on Wednesday announced special screenings for “Dune” in IMAX, Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero” and the Tilda Swinton film “Memoria,” all of which have been making the festival rounds.

Among other additions to the festival, TIFF unveiled the full lineup for its 2021 Platform Competition and the Short Cuts program and announced Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) will lead the Platform Competition section’s jury.

“I am honoured to be named president of the Platform jury at TIFF this year and to be a part of TIFF with

Encounter,” Ahmed said in a statement. “TIFF has always been a festival that showcases bold and daring cinema on a global stage. Its commitment to celebrating small independent films, like ‘Sound of Metal,’ has had such a significant impact on my career and many others. I’m looking forward to watching all of this year’s selections and working alongside my fellow jury members.”

And finally, TIFF Cinematheque announced a retrospective, “Celebrating Alanis,” which will be an overview of the work of activist and Canadian filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin tied to the 20th anniversary of “Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner.”

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” was previously announced as part of the festival but will now screen in IMAX on September 11, followed by two additional screenings on the 12th and 18th. Dates for the other Special Event screenings will be announced at a later date.

This year’s TIFF will be a hybrid festival with some limited in-person screenings and press and industry screenings, as well as with additional public digital screenings. The 46th Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 9-18. The full schedule will be released Aug. 24.