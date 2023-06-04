WARNING: Spoilers ahead for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Miles Morales’ journey in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” takes him into a world filled with Spider-Men from across the superhero’s long history of comics, movies and other media. This means that there were plenty of surprise cameos for hardcore fans, including one by none other than Donald Glover.

Costume designer Trayce Gigi Field showed off an Instagram picture of her with Glover dressed in the full costume she designed for his appearance as a version of Aaron Davis, Miles’ uncle and reluctant supervillain nemesis The Prowler.

“Building the Prowler supersuit with the help of the amazing Vanessa Mi Kyung Lee was the coolest,” wrote Field in the caption to the photo. “Side note, I worked with Donald Glover many years ago on a film called ‘The To Do List’ — he is every bit as sweet as I remembered.”

Glover played Aaron Davis in the film “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” though in that film he was just a petty criminal trying to survive. He was clumsily interrogated by the MCU’s incarnation of Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, but Aaron agreed to share what he knew about alien weapons being sold in New York in order to protect Miles. It’s unclear whether the Prowler Aaron that Glover plays in “Across the Spider-Verse” is the same one that he played in “Homecoming.”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has earned critical and audience acclaim and earned by far the biggest opening weekend ever for a Sony animated film, cementing Miles Morales’ status as one of the most popular superheroes of the past decade. “Spider-Verse” producer Amy Pascal told Variety at the film’s premiere that her studio is developing a live-action Miles Morales “Spider-Man” film with Sony, and considering how Uncle Aaron is such a major figure in Miles’ normal and superhero life, this might not be the last time we see Glover play The Prowler.