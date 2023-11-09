Netflix Swings ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ to Dominate Streaming Top 10 | Charts

The latest “Spider-Man” movie headlines a list in which Netflix nabbed eight of the Top 10 spots

Across the Spider-Verse
Sony / Marvel

While it’s no surprise to see a Spider-Man movie topping the streaming chart in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, the uninitiated may be surprised to find that this number one film is on Netflix.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” climbed to the top of the streaming top 10 this week following its recent debut on Netflix. The animated theatrical release, which hit theaters back in June, recently debuted on the streamer because of an agreement with Sony, which technically still owns the film rights to the web crawler.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

