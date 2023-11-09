While it’s no surprise to see a Spider-Man movie topping the streaming chart in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, the uninitiated may be surprised to find that this number one film is on Netflix.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” climbed to the top of the streaming top 10 this week following its recent debut on Netflix. The animated theatrical release, which hit theaters back in June, recently debuted on the streamer because of an agreement with Sony, which technically still owns the film rights to the web crawler.