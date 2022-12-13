‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer: Miles Morales Squares Off With Hundreds of Alt Spidies (Video)

The first trailer for Sony Picture Animation’s highly anticipated “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” really packs a punch.

The follow-up to the Oscar-winning animated hit shows our young hero, Miles Morales, squaring off with hundreds of alt Spider-Men across the multiverse.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.

The official synopsis is as follows: “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and “Soul” co-director Kemp Powers, with Sony Pictures Animation and Sony ImageWorks handling the complex, comic book-y animation.

Once again, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord are producing and worked on the screenplay, alongside David Callaham. Shameik Moore again stars alongside Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson, along with new “Spider-Verse” recruits Issa Rae (as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman) and Oscar Isaac (as Miguel O’ Hara / Spider-Man 2099).

Previously, Lord and Miller revealed that over 1,000 animation staffers are working on “Across the Spider-Verse,” a record for an animated feature film. They also revealed that the sequel will have 240 characters and will be set across six different Spidey universes, a scope that is likely the reason why the film has once again been delayed to a release in summer 2023.

A follow-up, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Part II,” will hit theaters on March 29, 2024.