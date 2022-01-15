“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have revealed that each dimension in the upcoming sequel will feature its own animation style, expanding on the 2018 film’s signature blend of artistic techniques.

In an interview with Collider Friday, Lord and Miller dished on the highly ambitious visual technique of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One,” which assigns different styles to each dimension of the multiverse as well as each character.

“It is, as Phil said, a very ambitious sequel, because we didn’t want to just sort of do the same thing again,” Miller said. “And so the idea that we’d be going to different dimensions really opened up an opportunity artistically to have each world have its own art style, and to be able to push the folks at ImageWorks to develop a way to have each dimension feel like it was drawn by a different artist’s hand.”

He continued, “Seeing the development of that stuff is breathtaking, and really, it’s the reason we keep doing it, because it’s so hard to get it right.”

As to whether or not “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stars Tom Holland and Zendaya will make an appearance after expressing interest in a cameo, Lord and Miller’s lips were sealed.

Lord and Miller’s comments come a few weeks after a teaser trailer for the film showed Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) reuniting with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and traveling across the multiverse. In the clip, the animation style changes from Miles’ unique 3D-graphic novel hybrid to a classic two-dimensional look as he enters another dimension and runs into Spider-Man 2099.

Many of the film’s details are still under wraps, but a few exciting additions have been made to the cast. Alongside Moore, Steinfeld and Jake Johnson (who reprises his role as Peter B. Parker), Issa Rae will voice the character Jessica Drew and Oscar Isaac will play Miguel O’Hara.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson will co-direct the script by Lord, Miller and David Callaham.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One” is scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 7, 2022.