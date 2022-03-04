Alessandro Nivola Joins Sony’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Marvel Movie

Alessandro Nivola has joined “Kraven the Hunter” for Sony Pictures, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Details about Nivola’s role are being kept under wraps, but according to Deadline who first reported the news, Nivola is playing the villain.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to star in the title role. The studio also locked in the actor for multiple pictures as the iconic “Spider-Man” villain. SAG Award winner and Academy Award nominee Ariana DeBose is also part of the cast along with Russell Crowe.

J.C. Chandor is directing “Kraven the Hunter.” The project is being billed as the next chapter of Sony’s universe of Marvel-licensed characters. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk wrote the screenplay, while Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing.

The film will be released theatrically on Jan. 13, 2023.

Born into Russian aristocracy, Sergei Kravinoff a.k.a. Kraven the Hunter is an obsessive big-game hunter who was introduced as a Spider-Man villain in “The Amazing Spider-Man” #15 (1964), and created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. As seen in the original comics, Kravinoff began his career using the typical tools of the hunter but over time he developed a preference to take down large animals with his bare hands. After meeting a Voodoo witch doctor named Calypso, Kravinoff took a herbal potion that enhanced his physical powers and gives him the strength, speed and senses to match a jungle cat. The potion also extended his life keeping his health and vitality for years to come.

Nivola most recently starred as Dickie Moltisanti in “Sopranos” spinoff film “The Many Saints of Newark.”

Nivola is repped by CAA, Independent Talent in the UK, and Range Media.