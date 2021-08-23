‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Brings the Multiverse to Peter Parker in First Trailer (Video)

Sony has finally released the long anticipated first trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and in it we get to see Peter Parker — and some expected (and unexpected) friends — enter the Marvel multiverse.

But don’t take our word for it. Watch the whole trailer, which debuted Monday night during Cinemacon, above right now.

So to cut right to the chase, as everyone knows the “Spider-Man II” Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina, is back. But also, as everyone totally also knew, that sure sounds like Willem Dafoe’s creepy Green Goblin laugh accompanying that obviously Green Goblin grenade.

The film sees a grab bag of characters from Sony’s previous, non-MCU takes on “Spider-Man,” including Alfred Molina reprising his role as Doctor Octopus from Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 2” in 2004 and Jamie Foxx as Electro from 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

They weren’t the first previous franchise stars to immigrate into the MCU — the most recent Spider-Man film, “Far From Home,” brought back another popular character from a previous iteration of the franchise, having J.K. Simmons reprise his role as J. Jonah Jameson from the original trilogy of films with Tobey Maguire, and it begs the question if we’ll see any other cameos from other films as well.

But at the very least, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will reunite the franchise regulars, including Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori. Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear in the film as Doctor Strange as he steps Peter Parker through the complications of the multiverse, and director Jon Watts, who is behind both “Homecoming” and “Far From Home,” is directing “No Way Home.”

Sony has dated the third film for December 17, 2021. The trailer officially dropped this week at CinemaCon and on the web after at first leaking online over the weekend.