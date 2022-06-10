Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is coming back for another swing around town. An extended cut of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” dubbed the “More Fun Stuff Version” is heading to theaters in the US and Canada beginning Sept. 2.

The announcement was made on various social media platforms in honor of the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man’s comic book debut, as well as a celebration of the two decades of Spider-Man movies (the first Sam Raimi-helmed “Spider-Man” premiered May 3, 2002).

In a clip no longer than 15 seconds, stars of the latest Marvel and Sony production — Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield — teased the extended cut by fighting over who the real Spider-Man is. The video also included a scene from the film, with Garfield’s version of the web-slinging hero saying, “This is so cool. We should do this again.” In another nod to fans, the promo clip recreates the Spider-Man pointing meme with the caption “Who’s going?”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which made $1.89 billion worldwide, teamed up Tom Holland’s Peter Parker together with his Spider-predecessors Andrew Garfield (“The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and Tobey Maguire (Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy) thanks to a multiverse breaking spell cast by Dr. Strange (but ruined by Peter). The interaction between the three actors was a particular fan-favorite — here’s hoping we get a whole lot more of that in the new cut.

Watch the full teaser announcement below: