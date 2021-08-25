‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Breaks ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Record for Most First-Day Views

The trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” broke the record for the most views in 24 hours after it was released online, a record that was previously held by the biggest box office hit of all-time, “Avengers: Endgame.”

Sony announced Wednesday that the teaser for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was viewed for 355 million times globally in its first 24 hours. “Avengers: Endgame” previously set the one-day record with 289 million views.

The trailer for “No Way Home” was also viewed more than twice as many times as the previous entry in the franchise, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which in its first day online was seen 135 million times.

Globally, the teaser trailer generated the largest 24-hour social media conversation volume of all-time with 4.5 million mentions. Domestically, the trailer generated 2.91 million mentions in 24 hours, ahead of “Avengers: Endgame’s” 1.94 million mentions. In fact, in just 12 hours, “Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” teaser generated 1.96 million mentions.

All this comes after the trailer for the film was initially leaked online over the weekend, spurring immediate online buzz and speculation that continued through the week. In fact, Sony quantified that engagement by saying the film had 4.5 million global mentions on social media, including more than half that domestically and 1.94 million mentions in just the first 12 hours since it dropped.

Sony has dated the third film for Dec. 17, 2021. Jon Watts, who directed “Homecoming” and 2019’s “Far From Home,” will also direct the newest film “No Way Home.”

Starring Tom Holland, it’s expected that other franchise regulars, including Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori, will likewise return for the sequel. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing the third film in the franchise.

