‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Shang-Chi’ Top Critics Choice Super Award Nominations

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings” lead the nominations for the second annual Critics Choice Super Awards, an awards show designed to celebrate the kind of superhero, sci-fi/fantasy, horror and action films that aren’t usually honored by the critics.
The Critics Choice Association announced the nominations on Tuesday morning, with “Spider-Man” and “Shang-Chi” each receiving five nominations, including Best Superhero Movie. “No Time to Die,” “The Harder They Fall,” “The Suicide Squad” and “Don’t Look Up,” the Adam McKay comedy classified by the Critics Choice Association as a science fiction or fantasy movie, received four each.
Last year’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner, “Titane,” was classified as a horror film by the CCA and received three nominations. Other films with that many noms included “Black Widow,” “Candyman,” “Free Guy,” “Last Night in Soho,” “The Green Knight,” “The Last Duel” and the one Super Awards nominee to also receive significant attention from the Oscars, “Dune.”
In the television categories, “Evil” and “Midnight Mass” received the most nominations, six each, followed by “Loki” and “WandaVision” with five and the Korean sensation “Squid Game” with four.
The Critics Choice Super Awards are one of many awards handed out by the Critics Choice Association, a group of more than 500 critics and entertainment journalists. The winners will be revealed in an announcement on March 17, four days after the CCA’s main show, the Critics Choice Awards, will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles and the Savoy Hotel in London.
The nominees:
FILM CATEGORIES
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Gunpowder Milkshake
The Harder They Fall
The Last Duel
Nobody
No Time to Die
Wrath of Man
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall
Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice
Liam Neeson – The Ice Road
Bob Odenkirk – Nobody
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Jodie Comer – The Last Duel
Ana de Armas – No Time to Die
Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake
Regina King – The Harder They Fall
Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die
Maggie Q – The Protégé
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE
Black Widow
Eternals
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Suicide Squad
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
John Cena – The Suicide Squad
Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad
Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Florence Pugh – Black Widow
Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad
Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST HORROR MOVIE
Candyman
Last Night in Soho
Malignant
The Night House
A Quiet Place Part II
Titane
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman
Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland
Dave Davis – The Vigil
Vincent Lindon – Titane
Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II
Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife
Rebecca Hall – The Night House
Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho
Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho
Agathe Rousselle – Titane
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Free Guy
The Green Knight
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Swan Song
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Timothee Chalamet – Dune
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Tom Hanks – Finch
Dev Patel – The Green Knight
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up
Jodie Comer – Free Guy
Rebecca Ferguson – Dune
Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Ben Affleck – The Last Duel
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall
Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Marina Mazepa (performer) and Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant
Tony Todd – Candyman
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
BEST ACTION SERIES
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Heels
Kung Fu
Lupin
Squid Game
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES
Mike Faist – Panic
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Alexander Ludwig – Heels
Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai
Omar Sy – Lupin
William Zabka – Cobra Kai
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Kim Joo-ryoung – Squid Game
HoYeon Jung – Squid Game
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Olivia Liang – Kung Fu
Mary McCormack – Heels
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES
Doom Patrol
Hawkeye
Loki
Lucifer
Superman & Lois
WandaVision
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Tom Ellis – Lucifer
Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol
Tom Hiddleston – Loki
Tyler Hoechlin – Superman & Lois
Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Javicia Leslie – Batwoman
Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Loki
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Hailee Steinfeld – Hawkeye
BEST HORROR SERIES
Chucky
Dr. Death
Evil
Midnight Mass
Servant
Yellowjackets
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES
Adrien Brody – Chapelwaite
Mike Colter – Evil
Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass
Rupert Grint – Servant
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass
Aasif Mandvi – Evil
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES
Lauren Ambrose – Servant
Katja Herbers – Evil
Christine Lahti – Evil
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Kate Siegel – Midnight Mass
Samantha Sloyan – Midnight Mass
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Snowpiercer
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Matthew Goode – A Discovery of Witches
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Mackenzie Davis – Station Eleven
Sonequa Martin-Green – Star Trek: Discovery
Teresa Palmer – A Discovery of Witches
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Jonathan Majors – Loki
Samantha Sloyan – Midnight Mass