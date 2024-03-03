‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Spider-Man’ Take Top Cinema Audio Society Awards

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” has been honored for its sound mixing at the 60th annual Cinema Audio Society.

In other feature-film categories, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” won the award for animated motion pictures and “32 Sounds” won for documentary film, besting very high-profile features such as “American Symphony” and “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

“The Last of Us,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” “The Bear” and “100 Foot Wave” were the winners in the limited series and television categories.

The CAS nominations for live action motion pictures were dramatically different from the Oscar nomination for Best Sound, with “Oppenheimer” and “Maestro” the only two films nominated by both groups. CAS also nominated “Barbie,” “Ferrari” and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” while the Academy’s Sound Branch filled out its category with “The Creator,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” and “The Zone of Interest.”

Since 2020, when the Oscars combined its Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing categories into a single Best Sound category, the CAS winner has gone on to win the Oscar every year. Prior to that, the CAS winner would take the Oscar for mixing about half the time.

The ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills and was hosted by comedian Tom Papa. Also at the show, sound mixer Joe Earle received the 2024 Career Achievement Award and director-producer J.J. Abrams received the Filmmaker of the Year Award.

The winners:

Motion Pictures – Live Action

“Oppenheimer”

Motion Pictures – Animated

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”



Motion Pictures – Documentary

“32 Sounds”

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Television Series – One Hour

“The Last of Us”: S01 E01 “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”



Television Series – Half Hour

“The Bear”: S02 E07 “Forks”

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials

“100 Foot Wave”: S02 E05 “Lost at Sea”



Student Recognition Award Finalists

Doris (Yushu) Shen, University of Southern California