‘Paw Patrol’ Company Spin Master Appoints Christina Miller as CEO

Spin Master Corp., the toy and entertainment company behind beloved children series like “Paw Patrol” and “Unicorn Academy,” is appointing Christina Miller as its new CEO.

Miller will start the role on July 7 as the company’s current CEO, Max Rangel, steps down. Rangel will work closely with Miller over the next three months to ensure a seamless transition. In a statement to press, Spin Master chair and co-founder Anton Rabie praised Rangel for diversifying the company’s business, enhancing its supply chain capabilities and improving its profitability “through a challenging period in our history.”

Miller has served on Spin Master’s board of directors for the past five years. Over the course of her career, the entertainment and toy executive has over 25 years of leadership experience across the media, sports and entertainment industries. In addition to her time with Spin Master, Miller previously served as president of WarnerMedia’s Kids, Young Adults and Classic division. In that role, she oversaw content development, production and franchise management for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and TCM.

“It’s been a privilege to lead this exceptional company and work alongside such passionate and innovative teams around the world,” Rangel said in a statement. “I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together, and I look forward to supporting Christina as she and the executive team guide Spin Master forward.”

“We’ve known Christina for more than 20 years and she is a storyteller and brand-builder by nature and will bring her deep experience of balancing art and science in operating franchises, brands and digital platforms at scale to further progress our legacy as creators and disrupters in the industry,” Spin Master co-founder Ronnen Harary added.

“This is a moment of opportunity – to harness the strength of our iconic brands like ‘Paw Patrol,’ Rubik’s Cube and Melissa & Doug, along with our expansive Toca Boca and Piknik digital platforms, with over 70 million active users, and award-winning entertainment studio, to unlock our full potential and lead this next chapter,” Miller said. “I’m inspired by what Spin Master has built and excited to work with the talented team to further the Company’s legacy through creativity and innovation.”