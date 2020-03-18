Awards Shows Eyeing Rules Changes as Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc on Movie Business
“This is a situation no one could have imagined,” Film Independent President Josh Welsh says as Spirit Awards allow films to qualify from canceled festivals
Steve Pond | March 18, 2020 @ 3:33 PM
Last Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 4:01 PM
As film festivals are canceled, movie theaters close and some films lose their chance at theatrical release, awards bodies are enacting, or at least considering, changes to their rules to accommodate the new landscape caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Film Independent Spirit Awards, for example, is now allowing films that were selected by the South by Southwest Film Festival, which was canceled, and the Tribeca and New Directors/New Films festivals, which were postponed, to qualify for the Spirit Awards just as if those festivals had taken place.
“This is a situation no one could have imagined,” Film Independent President Josh Welsh told TheWrap. “It’s having unparalleled impacts on filmmakers, festivals and our community as a whole. We want the filmmaking community to know we are here alongside everyone trying to figure things out day by day and of course any festival that is currently a qualifying festival for the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards will remain so, whether or not that festival actually happens.
“We’ve been in touch with SXSW, Tribeca and New Directors/New Films and will continue to connect with them and the other qualifying festivals, as we adapt to the new realities ahead, to face them united.”
SXSW, Tribeca and New Directors/New Films are three of seven festivals whose feature-film selections automatically qualify for the Spirit Awards. The others are Sundance, which has already taken place, and the Telluride Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival, which are scheduled to take place in the fall.
More than 130 feature films qualified for the Spirit Awards by being chosen for world, North American or U.S. premieres at SXSW, with more than 100 more qualifying via Tribeca. Films that will be eligible regardless of whether they have theatrical screenings include Judd Apatow’s “The King of Staten Island,” Eleanor Coppola’s “Love Is Love,” David Lowery’s “The Green Knight,” Spike Jonze’s “Beastie Boys Story,” Bonni Cohen and John Shenk’s “Athlete A” and Amy Seimetz’s “She Dies Tomorrow.”
According to SXSW Director of Film Janet Pierson, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has made a similar accommodation in its short-film categories. SXSW is one of 113 festivals whose shorts winners in select categories automatically qualify for the Academy Awards – and although the festival is not taking place, its juries are still viewing the films and will announce winners on Tuesday, March 24.
Pierson said that SXSW jury winners in the Animated Shorts, Narrative Shorts and Documentary Shorts categories will still qualify for the Oscars in the animated, live-action and doc shorts categories even though the festival itself is not being held.
A spokesperson for the Academy would not confirm that the qualifying rules had been changed for the festival, but a SXSW rep reiterated that AMPAS had assured the festival that its short-film winners would indeed be eligible.
Typically, the Academy does not announce rule changes until after its Board of Governors meets in April to discuss those changes. But a person with knowledge of the situation said that watching the industry-wide fallout from coronavirus is a “top priority” for the Academy and will be addressed by the board.
Joey Berlin, the president of the Critics Choice Association, said that organization has held “lots of discussions” but has made “no decisions” about whether it will change eligibility rules for next January’s Critics’ Choice Awards.
Berlin added that submissions are running ahead of last year’s for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, which are scheduled to take place on June 7 but which could have its ceremony postponed if events make it necessary.
All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)
As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.
"No Time to Die"
MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of "No Time to Die" will be postponed until November 2020.
"A Quiet Place Part II"
Director John Krasinski announced on Instagram that the horror sequel's release will be delayed amid the growing spread of the coronavirus around the globe.
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
Sony has pushed the worldwide release date of the family film “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” to August 7 over fears of the coronavirus after it was originally slated to start rolling out abroad at the end of March.
"Fast and Furious 9"
The release of the next “Fast & Furious” installment, “F9,” has been delayed from May 22 to now opening on April 2, 2021.
"The Lovebirds"
Paramount has postponed the theatrical release of the Issa Rae-Kamail Nanjiani rom-com “The Lovebirds," that was scheduled to hit theaters April 3. The studio has not set a new release date.
"Blue Story"
Paramount has delayed the controversial UK gang film "Blue Story," which was set for release on March 20. A future release date has not been announced.
"The Artist's Wife"
Strand Releasing and Water's End Productions delayed the limited release of the Bruce Dern and Lena Olin film "The Artist's Wife." The film was meant to open in New York on April 3 in Los Angeles on April 10 and in San Francisco on April 17. No new release date has been set.
"The Truth"
Hirokazu Kore-eda's film "The Truth" from IFC Films will postpone its March 20 domestic release to now open at an unspecified date in summer 2020. The film is in both French and English starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke and has already opened in some overseas markets.
"Mulan"
Disney formally postponed the release of its blockbuster, live-action remake "Mulan" "out of an abundance of caution." The studio is currently looking at new release dates in 2020. The film was meant to open March 27.
"The New Mutants"
After numerous delays, 20th Century's X-Men spinoff "The New Mutants" was also pushed back by Disney "out of an abundance of caution." The film from director Josh Boone was meant to open April 3. No new release date has been set.
"Antlers"
"Antlers," an indie horror film from director Scott Cooper starring Keri Russell, was also pushed back by Disney and Searchlight Pictures from its April 17 release. No new release date has been set.
"Bros"
Universal has delayed production on the Billy Eichner romantic comedy “Bros” amid coronavirus concerns, TheWrap has learned exclusively. The film was set to begin production on April 13.
"The Little Mermaid"
The Rob Marshall directed live action musical starring Halle Bailey was supposed to start production in London next week.
“Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”
News broke Wednesday night that production on “Shang-Chi” would be delayed after TheWrap reported that director Destin Daniel Cretton had been tested for coronavirus and was self-isolating.
"The Last Duel"
“The Last Duel” starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck was scheduled to shoot in Ireland after already completing 4 1/2 weeks of shooting.
"Nightmare Alley"
Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” which was supposed to star Bradley Cooper had suspended production and it is currently unknown how many weeks into production they were.
“Shrunk"
Comedy legend Rick Moranis was set to return to the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” franchise with a new film at Disney called “Shrunk.” The film was in pre-production and postponed amid coronavirus concerns.
"Shrine"
Screen Gems announced a four-week hiatus on writer-director Evan Spiliotopoulos' horror thriller, which stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Katie Aselton.
"Home Alone" Reboot
Production on the "Home Alone" reboot starring Archie Yates was suspended also suspended amid coronavirus concerns.
"Peter Pan & Wendy"
“Peter Pan & Wendy” is another live-action update on a Disney classic that was supposed to be directed by David Lowery. The film was pre-production and delayed till further notice.
"The Prom"
Ryan Murphy halted work on his big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical.
Untitled Elvis Movie
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler ceased production in Australia after co-star Tom Hanks (playing Presley manager Col. Parker) and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for COVID-19
"Mission: Impossible 7"
In late February, Paramount's action sequel halted production in Italy on the Tom Cruise action sequel.
"The Nightingale"
Sony postponed the Budapest shoot of the drama starring real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning.
"Birds of Paradise"
Amazon Studios halted production in Budapest on director Sarah Adina Smith's ballet drama.
"Jurassic World: Dominion"
Universal put a pause on production on the third "Jurassic World," with Chris Pratt returning to star in the dinosaur-stomping sequel.
"Flint Strong"
Universal also halted production on this boxing biopic starring Ice Cube and Ryan Destiny.
"The Man From Toronto"
Sony has delayed the start of production on the action comedy starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson (who stepped in to replace Jason Statham).
"Official Competition"
Spanish studio Mediapro suspended production on the new comedy starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas.
"The Batman"
On March 14, Warner Bros. halted the U.K. production on Matt Reeve's DC Films reboot for at least two weeks. The film stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
"Samaritan"
On March 14, MGM paused production on the Sylvester Stallone thriller for at least two weeks. The film had been shooting in Atlanta.
"Cinderella"
Sony's modernized take on "Cinderella" from director Kay Cannon and starring Camila Cabello will put its production on hiatus for two weeks due to the travel ban extension to the UK. The film was shooting at Pinewood Studios.
"Fantastic Beasts 3"
The third installment of J.K. Rowling's "Fantastic Beasts" series that's spun off from the Harry Potter universe will postpone its production that was scheduled to begin on Monday in the U.K. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law and Katherine Waterston.
"The Card Counter"
Paul Schrader's "The Card Counter," starring Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, Tye Sheridan and Tiffany Haddish, shut down production in Los Angeles for five days beginning Monday after the director said on Facebook that a "day player" tested positive for the virus. "Myself, I would have shot through hellfire rain to complete the film," Schrader added. "I'm old and asthmatic, what better way to die than on the job?"
"The Matrix 4"
Production on "The Matrix 4" was temporarily put on hold on Monday, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. The sequel starring Keanu Reeves was in production in Berlin, Germany.
"First Cow"
After releasing Kelly Reichardt's "First Cow" in limited release on March 6, the distributor announced Monday it will re-release the film in theaters later this year.
"Deerskin"
The theatrical release of the indie film "Deerskin" from director Quentin Dupieux starring Jean Dujardin has been postponed until further notice. Greenwich Entertainment meant to release the film on March 20 after it played at Cannes, TIFF and Fantastic Fest.
"Uncharted"
Sony has postponed pre-production for six weeks on “Uncharted,” the film adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas amid coronavirus concerns.
"The Climb"
Sony Pictures Classics' indie comedy "The Climb," which played at Sundance this year, was meant to hit theaters March 20 but is now delayed until further notice, it was announced Monday.
"Avatar"
The sequels to James Cameron's four "Avatar" sequels delayed shooting in New Zealand indefinitely, according to the film's producer Jon Landau speaking to the New Zealand Herald. The executive team was to fly to Wellington, NZ on Friday but will remain in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus. Landau said he couldn't give an answer as to when production would resume and when the local Kiwi crew could get back to work. "If I told you we are going to know something in two weeks I'd be lying. I might not be wrong - even a broken clock is right twice a day. But I would be lying because I don't know," Landau said. "We're in the midst of a global crisis and this is not about the film industry. I think everybody needs to do now whatever we can do, as we say here, to flatten the curve."
"Black Widow"
Marvel's "Black Widow" starring Scarlett Johansson was moved from its May 1 release date by Disney in accordance with the CDC's recommendation to limit public gatherings. No new release date has been set.
"The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Searchlight Studios was meant to release "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci's comedic take on the Charles Dickens novel on May 8. No new release date has been set.
"The Woman in the Window"
The Amy Adams mystery thriller from director Joe Wright, "The Woman in the Window" was meant to open in theaters on May 15 from 20th Century Studios. No new release date has been set.
"Bull"
The theatrical release of the Annie Silverstein indie drama "Bull" was postponed from its March 20 release and will now open on VOD and digital on May 1. The film has toured the festival circuit since making its debut at Cannes in 2019.
