‘Splitsville’ Trailer Shows the Danger of Opening Up the Marriage in Order to Save It – Plus, Dakota Johnson

If you’re open to it, Neon’s upcoming comedy “Splitsville” out of Cannes promises to examine the absurd inner workings of two couples who are opening up the relationship.

As seen in the new trailer out Monday, Kyle Marvin and Adria Arjona’s marriage isn’t working out so well — but luckily, their friends Michael Angelo Covino and Dakota Johnson are trying out non-monogamy and are more than happy to share what they’ve learned.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, though, they may not be as open to sharing as they appear, as evident by the blood on the carpet, the broken window and the broken table.

While the trailer paints this movie more as a double date, in his positive Cannes review of “Splitsville” for TheWrap, Ben Croll called the film “a bromance between creative collaborators looking to pique each other’s sensibility and screen-persona.”

“After rising with the 2019 bro-down ‘The Climb,’ director Covino and his co-star and co-writer Marvin have wed their blustery comic tone with the star power of Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona, yielding the unruly screwball comedy ‘Splitsville,’” the review noted. “If less coiled and emotionally acute than their previous effort, ‘Splitsville’ is every bit as funny – if not more so – often leaving the audience in stitches at the film’s Cannes Film Festival premiere. For better or for worse, for richer or for poorer, may this couple stay together forever.”

Plus, Nicholas Braun, David Castañeda and O-T Fagbenle also star. Neon is distributing after producing the film with Topic Studios, Watch This Ready and TeaTime Pictures.

“Splitsville” opens in theaters on Aug. 22.