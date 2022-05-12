Spotify Changes Podcast Leadership in Content Expansion Efforts

Spotify said on Thursday it will announce promotions and new divisions as it aims to expand beyond music services into podcasting.

Max Cutler, currently head of new content initiatives and managing director of Parcast, has been promoted to head of talk creator content and partnerships, according to Spotify. Cutler will manage and grow its emerging creator ecosystem, licensed content and work on new content initiatives. As part of this expansion, Spotify will also be starting a Creator Content operation overseen by Cutler.

Julie McNamara will continue to serve as head of talk studios, where she will oversee all original content across the music platform. This includes all series from The Ringer, Parcast and Gimlet, as well as Major Original Partnerships with Bad Robot and DC/Warner Brother’s “Batman Unburied.”

Bill Simmons will continue to lead The Ringer but is also being promoted to a larger role as head of global sports content and managing director of The Ringer, a podcast network. Reporting to McNamara, he will lead the sports strategy globally.

This summer, Spotify will also announce a global markets lead of talk content, a role that will be responsible for streamlining collaboration and intellectual property globally, according to the company.

The platform offers some 3.6 million podcasts to date and has already dropped billions on acquiring podcasting companies and exclusive content deals, including “The Joe Rogan Experience” and “Call Her Daddy” with Alex Cooper. Spotify said it’s acquiring two more podcast tech platforms, Chartable and Podsight, and is also among those considering bids on another podcasting platform, Audioboom.