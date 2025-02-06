Spotify, Warner Music Group Strike Multi-Year Recorded Music, Publishing Deal

Spotify and Warner Music Group have reached a new multi-year agreement that will cover both recorded music and music publishing.

The deal will help deliver new fan experiences, a deeper music and video catalog, further paid subscription tiers and differentiated content bundles, as well as a direct licensing model with Warner Chappell Music in several additional countries, including the U.S., to help strengthen royalty models for artists and songwriters.

“This major agreement delivers new benefits for artists, songwriters and fans, while unlocking further collaboration that expands the music ecosystem. It’s a big step forward in our vision for greater alignment between rights holders and streaming services,” WMG CEO Robert Kyncl said in a statement. “Together with Spotify, we look forward to increasing the value of music, as we drive growth, impact and innovation.”

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The deal with WMG comes as Spotify posted its first annual profit in 2024 after adding a record 11 million premium subscribers in its fourth quarter. Since its founding in 2006, Spotify has paid nearly $60 billion to the music industry, including $10 billion in 2024 alone.

“For Spotify, 2025 is a year of accelerated execution, and our partners at Warner Music Group share our commitment to rapid innovation and sustained investment in our leading music offerings,” Spotify founder Daniel Ek added. “Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for audiences worldwide — making paid music subscriptions more appealing while supporting artists and songwriters alike.”

In addition to WMG, Spotify recently struck a multi-year direct licensing deal with Universal Music Group in January.