‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ to Open AFI Fest

Bruce Springsteen is coming to AFI Fest.

The American Film Institute announced Thursday that its annual film festival is set to open with the Jeremy Allen White-led “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.” The Springsteen biopic, which focuses on the rock legend’s time creating his acclaimed album “Nebraska,” will play Oct. 22 for the festival’s opening night.

“Deliver Me From Nowhere” is written/directed by Scott Cooper, whose previous projects include “Crazy Heart,” “Black Mass,” “Hostiles” and “Antlers.” Joining the star of “The Bear” in the music biopic are Jeremy Strong (playing Springsteen manager Jon Landau), Paul Walter Hauser (as “Nebraska” recording engineer Mike Batlan), Stephen Graham (portraying Springsteen’s father, Douglas) and Odessa Young (playing love interest Faye). The cast also includes Gaby Hoffmann, Marc Maron, David Krumholtz, Johnny Cannizzaro, Harrison Gilbertson and Chris Jaymes.

“It’s a true honor to open AFI Fest with ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.’ AFI has always championed bold, meaningful storytelling, and I’m

grateful to be part of that tradition. While Bruce’s roots will forever be in New

Jersey, Los Angeles played a profound role in shaping his artistic voice. I want to

thank Bob Gazzale and everyone at AFI for this extraordinary privilege,” Cooper said in a statement.

This is not the first festival “Deliver Me From Nowhere” has lined up for a screening. The film will serve at the Spotlight Gala at the New York Film Festival in September. On Sept. 28, White, Scott, Strong and Young will attend a screening of the film at NYFF alongside Springsteen himself.

AFI Fest is cutting it a bit closer. “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” will be released in theaters nationwide by 20th Century Studios on Oct. 24. This is only two days after the film’s Los Angeles-set screening at AFI Fest.

“AFI Fest is the stage and the screens where the world’s stories come together in Hollywood,” Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO, said in a statement. “To open with ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ honors the global impact of an American icon and the true artistry it takes to tell his tale.”

The 39th AFI Fest will run Oct. 22-26, 2025, in L.A. A full festival lineup will be revealed on Sept. 30, with individual tickets going on sale Oct. 6. AFI Fest passes are now available.