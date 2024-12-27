Who Plays No-eul in ‘Squid Game’ Season 2? Meet Park Gyu-young

Spoilers ahead for “Squid Game” Season 2.

No one is ever who they seem in “Squid Game.” That’s especially the case when it comes to one of Season 2’s newest and most intriguing characters, Kang No-eul, who’s portrayed by actress Park Gyu-young.

No-eul isn’t a player in the game but one of the guards. Specifically, she’s Guard 011, who wears the triangle mask which is worn by the shooters in this twisted world. A former soldier, No-eul is a North Korean defector. She fled to the South after killing her superior officer, but in the process she was forced to leave her newborn baby behind.

Dedicated to finding her baby and bringing her to South Korea no matter what, No-eul first took a job as a costumed performer. But when the organizers of the Squid Game offered her more money, she pushed her morals aside and took the opportunity.

No-eul encountered one player in the real world prior to Season 2’s game: Park Gyeong-seok (Lee Jin-wook), aka Player 246. While she was working as a mascot, Gyeong-seok’s daughter repeatedly sought her out and even gave No-eul a drawing. Because of this child’s sweet nature and how much she missed her own daughter, No-eul grew fond of Gyeong-seok’s daughter. After she learned the young girl was chronically ill, No-eul even visited her in the hospital.

During Red Light, Green Light, No-eul recognizes Gyeong-seok. Though she’s typically portrayed as a loyal and rule-abiding worker, she ignores her orders this one time, choosing not to shoot Gyeong-seok even though he was caught moving during the game. No one seems to notice that No-eul ignored her orders.

What else has Park Gyu-young starred in?

Prior to “Squid Game,” Park starred in the Korean series “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” “A Good Day to Be a Dog,” “Dali and the Cocky Prince,” “Sweet Home” and “The Devil Judge.”