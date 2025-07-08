‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Is Now Netflix’s 3rd Biggest Non-English Show Ever After Just 2 Weeks 

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Squid Game” Season 3 has become the third most-watched non-English language series in Netflix history after just two weeks.

After debuting to a whopping 60.1 million views, “Squid Game” Season 3 tallied up 46.3 million views in its second week on the streamer, growing to 106.3 million global views in its first two weeks. With the cumulative 106.3 million views, “Squid Game” climbed to the No. 3 spot on Netflix’s top 10 most-watched non-English language series of all time, surpassing viewership for “Money Heist,” which currently sits at 106 million views.

All three seasons of “Squid Game” are now the three most-watched non-English language series on Netflix, with Season 1 sitting at the top with 265.2 million views while Season 2 takes the No. 2 spot with 192.6 million views. With Season 3 already surpassing “Money Heist,” it can be expected the rankings might stay as they are, even as Season 3 picks up more views across the coming weeks.

“Squid Game” Season 3 remained the most-watched non-English language show on Netflix during the week of June 30, with the release also boosting Seasons 1 and 2 to the top three slots on the list. “Squid Game” Season 1 scored 3.8 million views in third place while Season 2, which was only released in December, took second place with 4.9 million views.

While “Squid Game’s” massive audience was difficult for most other titles to match, “The Old Guard 2” came close with 37.5 million views. “The Old Guard 2” debuted as the most-watched English-language movie during the week, surpassing “KPop Demon Hunters,” which scored 22.7 million views in its third week on the streamer.

The release of “The Old Guard 2” also boosted “The Old Guard” onto the top 10 movies list, with the first movie in the franchise taking the No. 4 spot with 9.5 million views, behind “Infinite,” which took third place with 10.4 million views.

On the TV front, “The Waterfront” was the most-watched English-language show of the week with 5.6 million views, narrowly outpacing “The Sandman” Season 2, which took the No. 2 spot on the list with 5.3 million views. Limited series “Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers” came next in third place with 4.7 million views while “Ginny & Georgia” Season 3 took fourth place with 3.3 million views.