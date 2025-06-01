‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Trailer Promises More Twists and Bloodshed in Final Episodes

It’s the beginning of the end for “Squid Game.” Netflix dropped the first trailer for the third and final season of the streaming behemoth on Saturday as part of its Tudum presentation. The trailer followed a performance from rapper Hanumankind and was introduced by the cast of the hit Korean drama.

“‘Squid Game’ will shock the world one last time,” star Lee Jung-jae told fans before unveiling the trailer.

Filmed at the same time as Season 2, Season 3 takes place right after the events of the last installment. Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) originally returned to the Squid Game to bring this deadly competition down from the inside. By the end of Season 2, he came close to accomplishing that goal, recruiting several players to start a riot. But ultimately the guards and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) prevailed. Season 3 sees Gi-hun as a disheartened husk of his former self while the stakes around him have never been higher.

Watch the trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgGTVaG2UiQ

Created, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game” premiered 2021 and became a worldwide hit practically overnight. The series revolves around Gi-hun, a happy-go-lucky man who enters a competition to try and make some quick cash to clear his vast debts. It’s only after the first challenge that he realizes that the stakes of the Squid Game are life are death as 456 people face off in a series of deadly children’s games. The winner can walk away with 45.6 billion South Korean won — leaving behind 455 dead competitors.

The first season of “Squid Game” currently stands as the most-watched Netflix title of all time, accumulating 265.2 million views in its first 90 days of availability. As for Season 2, that ranks as the fourth most-watched Netflix original of all time, raking up 192.6 million views. The only titles to surpass it are “Squid Game” Season 1, Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” and the Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds comedy “Red Notice.”

The South Korean juggernaut has also spawned several spinoffs including the reality competition series “Squid Game: The Challenge,” which premiered its first season in 2023, and the video game “Squid Game: Unleashed.” A second season of “The Challenge” has already been ordered. There has also been talk of an English-language adaptation of the beloved series from David Fincher.

“Squid Game” Season 3 premieres June 27 on Netflix.