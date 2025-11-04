‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Season 2 Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Air?

“Squid Game: The Challenge” has entered the playing field for Season 2.

While it’s the same amount of money, there are new players, new games and more drama. And it all comes down to the survival of the most crafty.

“We’re playing for ourselves, not our friendships,” one of the players noted in the official trailer back in October.

Executive producers for “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2 include Nicola Brown (The Garden), Tim Harcourt (Studio Lambert), John Hay (The Garden), Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Nick Walker, Nia Yemoh (Studio Lambert) and Stephen Yemoh (Studio Lambert).

Check out everything you need to know about how to watch below.

When does “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2 premiere?

“Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2 will premiere with the first four episodes on Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

When do new episodes air?

Season 2 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” will drop in bulk, with the first four episodes airing on premiere day (Nov. 4), the next four dropping on Nov. 11, and then closing out the season with the finale episode on Nov. 18.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2 episode release schedule:

Here’s the full episode release guide below.

Season 2, Episode 1: “Return to the Games” — Tuesday, Nov. 4

Season 2, Episode 2 — Tuesday, Nov. 4

Season 2, Episode 3 — Tuesday, Nov. 4

Season 2, Episode 4 — Tuesday, Nov. 4

Season 2, Episode 5 — Tuesday, Nov. 11

Season 2, Episode 6 — Tuesday, Nov. 11

Season 2, Episode 7 — Tuesday, Nov. 11

Season 2, Episode 8 — Tuesday, Nov. 11

Season 2, Episode 9 — Tuesday, Nov. 18

Are more episodes on the way?

When it comes to new episodes, fans have the entire second season to watch. But lucky for them, there are, in fact, more episodes after that. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, “Squid Game: The Challenge” was renewed for a third season.

What is “Squid Game: The Challenge” about?

Here’s the official logline for Season 2 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2: The Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning global sensation ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ returns for a gripping second season. This time, 456 brand-new contestants will enter the ultimate test of strategy, alliances, and endurance as they compete for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Inspired by the iconic original series – with shocking new twists and never-before-seen games – season two raises the stakes higher than ever. As players face elimination at every turn, only one can emerge victorious. New players. New games. New rules.”

How many players are there?

Just like in the mothership series “Squid Game,” and in Season 1 of “Squid Game: The Challenge,” there will be 456 players competing.

Are there new games in Season 2?

Some old, some new, and many that fans will greatly enjoy. Per Netflix, Marbles will return for Season 3, but some new games include Mingle, The Count, Six-Legged Pentathlon and more.

What’s the cash prize?

As it is in the original series “Squid Game,” and in Season 1 of “Squid Game: The Challenge,” 456 players are competing for a $4.56 million cash prize.

Watch the trailer