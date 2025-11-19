‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Season 2 Finale: And the Winner Is…

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2 , Episode 9.

Nine episodes later, Season 2 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” officially has a winner.

Much like the South Korean Netflix drama it’s based on, “Squid Game: The Challenge” pitted 456 contestants against each other all in the hopes of walking away with $4.56 million.

Many of the games players endured were taken right out of “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s bloody and terrifying series. Just like the first season, “Squid Game: The Challenge” mixed in some new and thrilling matches, and this time around contestants’ “character” was put to the test i various ways.

The finale episode starts off with Vanessa Clements (Player 17), Perla Figuereo (Player 72), Steven Jones (Player 183), Dajah Graham (Player 302) and Trinity Parriman (Player 398). But after a nice, steak dinner, it eventually trickles down to just four.

So who took home the big W? We break it all down below.

Who won “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2?

Perla Figuereo in “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2. (Pete Dadds/Netflix)

Perla Figuereo (Player 72) took home the W … and the millions. She entered the competition alongside her brother Jeffrey (Player 283), and worked alongside him to get further in the game. Perla and Jeffrey split after they competed against each other in the “Marbles” game, leading to the latter’s elimination. She also developed a feud with Steven (Player 183) after a vengeful twist during the “Slides and Ladders” game. From the beginning, she spoke about wanting to win the prize money for her family.

The last game that sealed Figuereo’s $4.56 million was the iconic “Red Light, Green Light”

Just like in “Squid Game” and now in “Squid Game: The Challenge,” players had to race to cross the line without being noticed by the giant electronic doll named Younghee. However, this time around, there was no timer. The remaining players had to race to be the first across the end.

The first to go down was Clements, then Jones, and that’s when it was just between Figuereo and Graham. Both were playing the game well, and were nearly at the end when Graham said she heard something “pop” in her leg. The pain seemingly triggered her to fall to the ground and tend to her wound.

All Figuereo needed was one more round. Once Younghee turned around, Figuereo raced across the finish line and was handed her check for $4.56 million.

Who were the final five on “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2?

Perla Figuereo, Vanessa Clements, Dajah Graham, Steven Jones and Trinity Parriman in “Squid Game: The Challenge.” (Netflix)

The final five on “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2 were Vanessa Clements (Player 17), Perla Figuereo (Player 72), Steven Jones (Player 183), Dajah Graham (Player 302) and Trinity Parriman (Player 398) were the final five.

After a beautiful act of sacrifice, Trinity (Player 398) self-eliminated, which pushed the remaining four players to the final game. The five were initially instructed to trick the other players into choosing the wrong coin. When given the chance, instead of playing the game, Trinity decided to give up the right answer to each competitor, which led to his demise in the game.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” Seasons 1-2 are now streaming on Netflix. The show was already renewed for Season 3.