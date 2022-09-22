Fox 2 news anchor Vic Faust has been fired by the television station after directing a profane rant at a female co-host on a local radio show.

“Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general manager Kurt Krueger said Wednesday morning according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Nexstar Media Group is Fox 2’s parent company.

In his tirade directed at co-worker Crystal Cooper, Faust used profanity at least 40 times. The pair worked together on Faust’s morning-drive show on “The Viper” radio station, or KFNS (100.7FM). The profane rant occurred Sept. 13.

Faust apologized on Twitter that afternoon, deleting his account a day or two later.

“I am very sorry,” he said. “My words hurt Crystal, my colleagues and family. I made a huge mistake and I’m ashamed,” his post said.

“As I work to earn trust again, I hope we can have an open dialogue about respect in the workplace and forgiveness. My mistake is not my kids’. Please respect their privacy,” the tweet also said.

In audio provided to the Post-Dispatch, Faust criticized Cooper’s weight, calling her “fat” and slamming her parenting skills. He also called her “stupid” and “nasty.” At another point he said, “Your kids have a (expletive) terrible mom. I feel sorry for them.”

Faust was a news anchor at the St. Louis station for more than seven years. Before he was dismissed, he was co-hosting the 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. weekday shifts with Mandy Murphey.

His outburst was reported Monday by the Post-Dispatch, and Faust did not return to the air following the recorded off-air video sent anonymously to the local newspaper via tip line. The Post-Dispatch reports that Cooper’s criticism of his computer skills may have sparked the unleashing of his anger at her. The tirade happened in the closing minutes of the radio show.