(From top left clockwise): Brenda Gilbert, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, Jeff Clanagan, Van Toffler, Stacey Sher, Mike Larocca and Mary Viola

Stacey Sher, Van Toffler, BRON Co-Founder Brenda Gilbert Join Producers Roundtable at TheGrill 2021

by | September 9, 2021 @ 11:00 AM

Jeff Clanagan, Mike Larocca, Mary Viola and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland will also join the discussion on navigating production during COVID at WrapPRO’s annual business conference Sept. 29-30

Leading Hollywood producers Stacey Sher, Brenda Gilbert, Van Toffler, Jeff Clanagan, Mike Larocca, Mary Viola and SAG-AFTRA executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland will come together for the highly anticipated Producers Roundtable presented by City National Bank at TheGrill, WrapPRO’s annual business conference Sept. 29-30. This year’s roundtable discussion will focus on navigating the COVID-era and what it takes to get your project made and seen in 2021. 

On July 19 of this year, studios and unions reached an agreement for the industry to return to work. However, just as production began ramping up, the Delta variant delivered a new set of challenges. With studios like Netflix issuing vaccine mandates and moviegoer’s comfort levels dropping, where is the industry headed? Will theatrical releases be suspended? How can we continue mitigating costs, while keeping safety a priority on set? 

Emily Vogel

