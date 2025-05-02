Stan Lee’s daughter, Joan Celia “J.C.” Lee, has settled her elder abuse lawsuit against Max Anderson, her father’s former and longtime manager, who she accused of stealing more than $21 million worth of memorabilia and collectibles as well as pushing the comic book icon to work extreme hours months before his death.

The case’s settlement comes a week shy of the start date for the trial. As part of the case’s settlement, the deal will go into effect only after specific, undisclosed terms are “satisfied.” J.C. and Anderson did not respond immediately to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“A notice of dismissal with prejudice will be filed within 10 days after the terms of the settlement have been satisfied, which is the parties contemplate will occur on or before July, 2025,” the two-page legal document, which TheWrap has obtained states. The settlement agreement was filed in California’s Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday.

Back in 2019, who is in charge her father’s trust, filed a lawsuit against Anderson, claiming the longtime manager swindled Lee, who was in his 80s and 90s at the time, out of his comic book fortune. She stated in the suit that Anderson, who oversaw Stan’s memorabilia bookings, would often have Lee sign off on contracts and agreements that he wasn’t properly able to understand or read due to his age and frail vision. Lee suffered from sever vision degeneration, which J.C. said Anderson was aware of.

Some of the hundreds of pieces of collectibles and memorabilia J.C. says were wrongly taken included Batman creator Bob Kane’s original drawing of the “Joker” as well as several props from Marvel projects.