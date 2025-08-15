How to Watch the 2025 Stand Up to Cancer Special Telecast

The ninth biennial fundraising special Stand Up to Cancer is headed to Nashville for another push to raise awareness and educate viewers about cancer.

For the first time ever, the telecast will be broadcast from Nashville. During the broadcast, viewers and listeners will learn about the recent advances in cancer research, “and why continued support is vital in the fight against the disease,” according to a statement about the telecast.

“The goal of Stand Up To Cancer has always been about working collaboratively to push cancer research forward so we could help patients as quickly as possible,” Katie Couric, SU2C co-founder, said in a statement. “Nearly two decades later, it’s incredibly gratifying and inspiring to see the impact of this research. Bringing the show to Nashville will infuse new energy and excitement into our mission. There’s still so much work to do and every dollar makes a difference—especially to the families who are counting on novel approaches and therapies as they face the challenges that often accompany a cancer diagnosis.”

Several stars, musicians and figures in media are slated to join the party, and we’re here with all the details about when, where and how to watch.

When is the 2025 Stand Up to Cancer special telecast?

The 2025 Stand Up to Cancer special telecast starts at 5 p.m. PST. on Friday, Aug. 15. It will run for one hour without commercials.

What is the Stand Up to Cancer telecast about?

Per the official website, the special is part of the organization Stand Up to Cancer, a mission that seeks to “raise awareness and fund research to detect and treat cancers with aspiration to cure all patients.”

Will the 2025 Stand Up to Cancer telecast be streaming?

Yes, the telecast will be streaming via several TV stations, including: ABC,CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC News Live, Prime Video, AMC+, AHC, AXS TV, Comedy Central, CMT, Destination America, Disney+, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, ESPN News, FS2, FUBO, HBO Max, HDNET Movies, Hulu, MGM+, MTV, Paramount+, Paramount Network, Paramount+ with Showtime, Peacock, Pluto TV, Spectrum News, Starz, Tubi and Youtube.

You can also watch it on demand through Starz and Tubi. It will stream audio-only on iHeart Radio.

Who’s performing?

Several musicians will hit the stage, including the Jonas Brothers, Noah Cyrus, Gavin DeGraw, Marcus King, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Jelly Roll, Dan + Shay and CeCe Winans, joined by Nashville Community Gospel.

Who will the 2025 Stand Up to Cancer telecast feature?

In addition, several Hollywood stars are set to appear at the event, including Kevin Bacon, Jamie Foxx, Tim McGraw, Zoe Saldaña, Reese Witherspoon and Keith Urban.

Who’s hosting?

Sheryl Crow, who will also perform, will serve as host. SU2C co-founder, Couric, will also deliver remarks during the evening.

Where does the 2025 Stand Up to Cancer telecast take place?

The telecast was recorded in Nashville on Aug. 9 at The Pinnacle.