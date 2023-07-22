The visual effects team at “Star Trek: Discovery” are pulling out all the stops for the show’s fifth and final season at Paramount+. In a teaser revealed at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday, Capt. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) finds herself in the midst of a high-speed chase between the U.S.S. Discovery, the U.S.S. Antares and an alien ship.

Oh, did we mention Burham is standing outside the alien ship during the entire chase? Watch the scene in the video above.

The clip starts off with Burham facing off against two smugglers, L’ak and Moll (recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis and Eve Harlow), who are in possession of a powerful alien artifact. Right before they beam away, they throw an explosive at Burham that blows a hole in the hull. Burnham is sucked out into space — but luckily, her environmental suit activates and she makes her way to L’ak and Moll’s cloaked starship.

The starship then goes to warp while Burnham is standing on top of the hull.

“Wow, woohoo, never a dull moment!” Burnham yells as the ship speeds off. “This is not what I expected when the night started!”

Eventually, the U.S.S. Antares, led by Capt. Rayner (Callum Keith Rennie) catches them, followed by the Discovery. We’ve seen plenty of warp speed chases in the Trek franchise, but never like this.

For those of you just catching up, “Star Trek: Discovery” is set in the 31st century, where technology is far more advanced than those seen in the other series. Still, seeing someone standing outside a ship while at warp is pretty mind-boggling.

Burnham returns to the Discovery safely, but Saru (Doug Jones) mentions that Owosekun (Oyin Oladejo) and Rhys (Patrick Kwok-Choon) have somehow been injured.

“Star Trek: Discovery” will return in early 2024 on Paramount+. A logline for the final season reads: “The fifth and final season will find Capt. Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.”

Seasons 1-4 of “Star Trek: Discovery” are currently streaming on Paramount+.