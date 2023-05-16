If you follow “Star Trek” on Twitter and other social media spaces, you’d think that “Star Trek: Legacy” is a real show, given all the buzz surrounding it. A Change.org petition to have Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Picard” showrunner Terry Matalas helm the proposed spin-off is closing in on 50,000 signatures, which would change it’s status on the site to “top signed.”

But alas, “Legacy” isn’t on the current or future “Trek” slate. And with the current Writers’ Guild strike, it doesn’t look likely in the near future. But never count out the power of the “Star Trek” fandom, which has supported the franchise for nearly six decades, including fallow periods of no television or theatrical production.

Here’s what you need to know about “Legacy” and why “Trek” fans and stars are clamoring for it.

What is “Star Trek: Legacy”?

It’s unclear where the “Legacy” moniker originated.

The third season of “Picard” reunited the principle cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (which aired from 1987-1994) for what was touted as a final adventure. The cast, which includes Patrick Stewart (Jean Luc Picard), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Brent Spiner (Data), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi) and Michael Dorn (Worf), could themselves be described as “legacy” characters.

The term can also be those characters’ children, their “legacies,” introduced in “Picard” Season 3. They include Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), Sidney LaForge (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut) and Alandra LaForge (Mica Burton — LeVar’s real-life daughter).

Where does “Legacy” fit in the “Trek” timeline?

“Star Trek: Legacy” would ostensibly pick up after the events of “Star Trek: Picard,” approximately 25 years after “The Next Generation.”

Season 3 ended with a one-year time jump that would establish the foundation of the new series: Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) is in command of the U.S.S. Enterprise-G (formerly the U.S.S. Titan) with Jack Crusher serving his first field assignment on board as special counselor — although he’s been shown to be adept at several roles, including pilot and engineer.

Who would star in “Star Trek: Legacy”?

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as helmsman Sidney La Forge (Paramount+)

As the newly christened U.S.S. Enterprise-G pulled out of space dock, it’s bridge crew was comprised of:

Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan)

First officer Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd)

Special counselor Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers)

Helmsman Sidney La Forge (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut)

Communications officer Esmar (Jin Maley)

Tactical officer Mura (Joseph Lee)

Alandra La Forge held the rank of lieutenant and could be slotted in. And even Kestra (Lulu Wilson), the daughter of Riker and Troi, was enrolled in Starfleet Academy.

Since none of the “Next Generation” cast was killed in “Picard,” they could stop by for cameo appearances. How funny would it be if Jack Crusher got a care package and holographic message addressed from his parents — Admirals Picard and Crusher?

And even the dead don’t necessarily stay dead. Matalas hinted that he could bring back Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick), who valiantly gave his life in Episode 9, back for “Legacy” in some manner.

Why do fans want Terry Matalas as showrunner/writer?

The petition reads:

Terry Matalas is a ‘Star Trek’ veteran who helped ‘Star Trek Voyager,’ ‘Deep Space Nine,’ and ‘Enterprise’ boldly go forward in the ‘Star Trek’ universe. And he has now created in ‘Star Trek Picard’ Season 3 what we believe is the best season of ‘Star Trek.’ Nearly all ‘Trek’ fans enjoy and support ‘Picard’ Season 3 and Matalas has expertly navigated the galaxy of ‘Trek’ legacy and in a way that has truly stunned and thrilled many lifelong fans. We would like Paramount Studio Executives and ‘Star Trek’ head Alex Kurtzman to pat themselves on the back for finding this talented Showrunner and give him more work!

Indeed, Matalas, who rose up the “Trek” production ranks, has been praised for bringing back the “Next Generation” crew, but also weaving in storylines (the Dominion War) and characters (Seven of Nine, Tuvok) from “Deep Space Nine” and “Voyager.”

He’s also a true Trekker and seeded the series with hundreds of easter eggs.

What could the “Star Trek: Legacy” plot be about?

Matalas smartly left the show with a major cliffhanger and cameo: Q (John de Lancie) appeared to Jack Crusher and told him that his humanity trial is just beginning.

There’s certainly a lot that Jack is directly or indirectly responsible for: the genocide of the Borg, massive casualties upon Starfleet, and whatever else he may have done during his pre-Starfleet days as a smuggler.

The show may also explore the on/off romance between Seven and Raffi, as well as the burgeoning romance between Sidney and Jack.

What the cast and crew are saying about “Star Trek: Legacy”?

Most of the “Picard” cast and crew have publicly supported a “Legacy” series, even though the show doesn’t currently fit in the announced “Star Trek” slate.

“I hope one day that it happens,” Matalas told TheWrap at the “Picard” finale party last month. “Unfortunately, it’s up to the television gods. It’s beyond me. But I hope one day that that’s something we get to do; that would be this time period of the 25th century and these characters, these legacy characters and this particular generation: Jack Crusher, Sydney La Forge and Alandra La Forge. I just think I would love to see more.”

McFadden and Stewart even teased that fans will have to wait until “Legacy” to find out if Crusher and Picard end up together.

“I think anything’s possible,” added executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “We’ve been very careful to make sure that we’re building this universe meticulously. While it may appear that we’re in the volume business, we actually are not. And I want to make sure with all of our shows that when we tell a story, we have a reason to tell it. And we got to where we got to in Season 3 of ‘Picard,’ because we had a reason to tell it. So what I would say is the fan should continue to be very vocal for it. We hear you, we’re so happy to hear it. We’re so happy that they’re so happy. And again, anything’s possible.”