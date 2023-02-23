The third season of “Star Trek: Picard” reunites the main cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” for one epic final space adventure.
In fact, the first episode of Season 3 is titled “The Next Generation” — an homage to the show that first introduced viewers to the likes of Jean-Luc Picard, Data, Troi, Worf and more fan favorites.
In this 10-episode season, billed as the “final voyage,” the Enterprise-D crew come together one more time to rescue one of their own — and take on The Federation’s greatest threat.
When Did “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 Premiere?
The third season of “Picard” premiered on Feb. 16, 2023 on Paramount+.
What Time Does “Star Trek: Picard” Come On Paramount+?
New episodes drop at 12am PT/3am ET every Thursday.
Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?
New episodes of “Star Trek: Picard” are released weekly. The first episode premiered on Feb. 16. There are a total of 10 episodes in Season 3.
Here is the full “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 release schedule:
Episode 1: Thursday, Feb. 16 (“The Next Generation”)
Episode 2: Thursday, Feb. 23 (“Disengage”)
Episode 3: March 2 (“Seventeen Seconds”)
Episode 4: March 9 (“No Win Scenario”)
Episode 5: March 16 (“Imposter”)
Episode 6: March 23 (“Bounty)
Episode 7: March 30
Episode 8: April 6
Episode 9: April 13
Episode 10: April 20 (series finale)
Who Is in the “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 Cast?
The “Next Generation” cast include:
- Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
- Jonathan Frakes as William Riker
- Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher
- Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi
- Michael Dorn as Worf
- Brent Spiner as Lore (“Brother” of Data, who was killed in “Nemesis”)
- LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge
Reprising their roles from “Picard”:
- Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
- Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker
- Orla Brady as Laris
And new this season:
- Ed Speelers as a man assisting Beverly Crusher
- Amanda Plummer as Vadic
- Todd Stashwick as Liam Shaw
- Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge
- Daniel Davis as Moriarty
You can learn more about their characters in TheWrap’s “Star Trek: Picard” character guide.
Will There Be ‘Star Trek Picard’ Season 4?
Season 3 will be the final season of “Star Trek: Picard”