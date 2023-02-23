The third season of “Star Trek: Picard” reunites the main cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” for one epic final space adventure.

In fact, the first episode of Season 3 is titled “The Next Generation” — an homage to the show that first introduced viewers to the likes of Jean-Luc Picard, Data, Troi, Worf and more fan favorites.

In this 10-episode season, billed as the “final voyage,” the Enterprise-D crew come together one more time to rescue one of their own — and take on The Federation’s greatest threat.

When Did “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 Premiere?

The third season of “Picard” premiered on Feb. 16, 2023 on Paramount+.

What Time Does “Star Trek: Picard” Come On Paramount+?

New episodes drop at 12am PT/3am ET every Thursday.

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

New episodes of “Star Trek: Picard” are released weekly. The first episode premiered on Feb. 16. There are a total of 10 episodes in Season 3.

Here is the full “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 release schedule:

Episode 1: Thursday, Feb. 16 (“The Next Generation”)

Episode 2: Thursday, Feb. 23 (“Disengage”)

Episode 3: March 2 (“Seventeen Seconds”)

Episode 4: March 9 (“No Win Scenario”)

Episode 5: March 16 (“Imposter”)

Episode 6: March 23 (“Bounty)

Episode 7: March 30

Episode 8: April 6

Episode 9: April 13

Episode 10: April 20 (series finale)

Who Is in the “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 Cast?

The “Next Generation” cast include:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Jonathan Frakes as William Riker

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

Michael Dorn as Worf

Brent Spiner as Lore (“Brother” of Data, who was killed in “Nemesis”)

LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge

Reprising their roles from “Picard”:

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Orla Brady as Laris

And new this season:

Ed Speelers as a man assisting Beverly Crusher

Amanda Plummer as Vadic

Todd Stashwick as Liam Shaw

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge

Daniel Davis as Moriarty

You can learn more about their characters in TheWrap’s “Star Trek: Picard” character guide.

Will There Be ‘Star Trek Picard’ Season 4?

Season 3 will be the final season of “Star Trek: Picard”