We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

A complete guide to the new episodes of ”Picard“ and what time you can watch them

| February 23, 2023 @ 6:34 AM

Paramount+

The third season of “Star Trek: Picard” reunites the main cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” for one epic final space adventure.

In fact, the first episode of Season 3 is titled “The Next Generation” — an homage to the show that first introduced viewers to the likes of Jean-Luc Picard, Data, Troi, Worf and more fan favorites.

In this 10-episode season, billed as the “final voyage,” the Enterprise-D crew come together one more time to rescue one of their own — and take on The Federation’s greatest threat.

When Did “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 Premiere?

The third season of “Picard” premiered on Feb. 16, 2023 on Paramount+.

What Time Does “Star Trek: Picard” Come On Paramount+?

New episodes drop at 12am PT/3am ET every Thursday.

‘Star Trek Picard’ Season 3: All the Easter Eggs, From Orchids to Bald Crewmen
Also Read:
‘Star Trek Picard’ Season 3: All the Easter Eggs, From Orchids to Bald Crewmen

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

New episodes of “Star Trek: Picard” are released weekly. The first episode premiered on Feb. 16. There are a total of 10 episodes in Season 3.

Here is the full “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 release schedule:

Episode 1: Thursday, Feb. 16 (“The Next Generation”)

Episode 2: Thursday, Feb. 23 (“Disengage”)

Episode 3: March 2 (“Seventeen Seconds”)

Episode 4: March 9 (“No Win Scenario”)

Episode 5: March 16 (“Imposter”)

Episode 6: March 23 (“Bounty)

Episode 7: March 30

Episode 8: April 6

Episode 9: April 13

Episode 10: April 20 (series finale)

Who Is in the “Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 Cast?

The “Next Generation” cast include:

  • Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
  • Jonathan Frakes as William Riker
  • Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher
  • Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi
  • Michael Dorn as Worf
  • Brent Spiner as Lore (“Brother” of Data, who was killed in “Nemesis”)
  • LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge

Reprising their roles from “Picard”:

  • Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
  • Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker
  • Orla Brady as Laris

And new this season:

  • Ed Speelers as a man assisting Beverly Crusher
  • Amanda Plummer as Vadic
  • Todd Stashwick as Liam Shaw
  • Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge
  • Daniel Davis as Moriarty

You can learn more about their characters in TheWrap’s “Star Trek: Picard” character guide.

Will There Be ‘Star Trek Picard’ Season 4?

Season 3 will be the final season of “Star Trek: Picard”

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Also Read:
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)