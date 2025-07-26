‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ Introduces a New Next Generation in Comic-Con Teaser | Video

At long last, Paramount+ offered a first look at season one of “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” on Saturday at San Diego Comic Con (SDCC).

“You’re all the first academy class to return to our camps in San Francisco — after more than 120 years,” Holly Hunter as the chancellor of Starfleet Academy tells the group of new students gathered at the James T. Kirk Pavilion.

Play video

“Some of you are here for your families,” she continues, “some for yourselves. Together, you are the best and the brightest from across the galaxy.”

The students will be asked “to give more of yourselves than you know you have,” Hunter adds, “to dream without limitations. Whatever challenges came before today led you to this moment. You’re here now, you weave together the future.”

“So go out and seek, explore, boldy go where no one has gone before,” she concludes.

The series was ordered in March 2023. The official logline is as follows: “Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

Sandro Rosta, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané and Zoë Steiner star as Academy students. In addition to Hunter, Tig Notaro returns as Jett Reno from “Star Trek: Discovery” and Robert Picardo returns as the holographic Doctor from “Star Trek: Voyager”. Oded Fehr and Mary Wiseman are also reprising their “Discovery” roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly.