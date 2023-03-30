‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ Gets Series Order at Paramount+

“Star Trek: Starfleet Academy,” an original series following a new class of Starfleet cadet, has received a series order at Paramount+, the streamer announced Thursday.

The sci-fi spinoff, which is set to begin filming in 2024, will introduce audiences to a group of young cadets who find unity in their shared hope and optimism.

The official logline is as follows: “Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

The announcement follows the news that “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” have been renewed for a third and fifth season, respectively. New seasons for both shows will air this summer. Earlier this month, Paramount+ announced that it’s flagship series, “Star Trek: Discovery,” will conclude after its fifth and final season in 2024. “Star Trek: Picard” is currently airing its third and final season.

“Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny!” co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau said in a joint announcement. “For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves. The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!”

Co-showrunners Kurtzman and Landau are set executive produce alongside Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. Hailing from CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Violo will write the premiere episode.

“We are excited to introduce ‘Star Trek’ fans to a whole new generation of Starfleet officers in training as they navigate the rigors of the Academy and the brink of adulthood in ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy,’ Paramount Streaming chief marketing officer and head of data Domenic DiMeglio said. “Introducing new characters and compelling storylines, this all-new original series will serve as a fantastic addition to the franchise and Paramount+, bringing new generations of viewers and long-term ‘Star Trek’ fans alike together to enjoy the next chapter in the iconic ‘Star Trek’ universe.”

“As we continue to explore more of the ‘Star Trek’ universe, we’re thrilled to bring ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ to fans around the world as the next chapter in this expanding franchise,” CBS Studios president David Stapf said. “Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau’s vision is a smart and thrilling take that celebrates the core principles of what ‘Star Trek’ has always stood for, but through the eyes of the next generation of Starfleet’s leaders.”

Lawrence Yee contributed to this report.