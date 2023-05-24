Something weird is afoot in Season 2 of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

The next chapter of the Paramount+ series will feature a crossover with fellow “Trek” series “Lower Decks.” Crossovers aren’t unusual, but in this case “Strange New Worlds” is a live-action show, and “Lower Decks” is animated.

All will be explained in due time, but somehow “Lower Decks” crewmembers Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) will board the U.S.S. Enterprise “in the flesh.” Check out the promotional photo below:

Tawny Newsome as Mariner and Jack Quaid as Boimler in the trailer of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Paramount+)

The crossover episode, which will also feature animation, was directed by “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Picard” actor and director Jonathan Frakes. The shows also take place in two different time periods — “Strange New Worlds” in the 23rd Century and “Lower Decks” in the 24th — so that will need to be explained as well.

The just released Season 2 trailer shows snippets from the crossover, including an awkward exchange between Boimler and Spock (Ethan Peck). Spock is also shown drinking with Klingons, making out with Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) and even taking the captain’s chair at some point while Pike (Anson Mount) is away or incapacitated.

Meanwhile, Paul Wesley returns as James T. Kirk, and Carol Kane is introduced as the newest crew member: chief engineer Pelia.

New episodes of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” on Thursdays, beginning June 15, exclusively on Paramount+. Watch the Season 2 trailer below: