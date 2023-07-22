Trekkies were given a lot to be excited for during Paramount’s Star Trek Universe presentation Saturday with three new teaser trailers for “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

The announcements, which came out of San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, previewed the upcoming fifth and final season of “Star Trek: Discovery,” one of Paramount+’s longest running original dramas that will premiere in early 2024; Season 4 of “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” which will premiere with its first two episodes Sept. 7; and “Subspace Rhapsody,” the musical-themed ninth episode of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

Check out the respective trailers below.

“Star Trek: Discovery” Final Season Sneak Peak

The final season of “Star Trek: Discovery,” will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power, the very existence of which has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are dangerous foes on the hunt who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

The clip features Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham and Season 5’s newest cast members Callum Keith Rennie as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L’ak and Eve Harlow as Moll.

In addition to Martin-Green, Rennie, Toufexis and Harlow, the cast includes Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira).

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as executive producers.

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 4 Trailer

The animated comedy series centers around Ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Tendi (Noël Wells), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz), who are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves — all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

Other characters who comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ bridge crew include Capt. Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Cmdr. Jack Ransom (Jerry O’Connell), Lt. Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore) and Dr. T’Ana (Gillian Vigman.)

The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Aaron Baiers and Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan.

Titmouse (“Big Mouth”) serves as the animation studio for the series.

Teaser Trailer for “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Episode 9, “Subspace Rhapsody”

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Episode 9 will feature 10 original songs, plus a “Subspace Rhapsody” version of the series’ main title, with music and lyrics by Kay Hanley (“Letters to Cleo”) and Tom Polce (“Letters to Cleo,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”).

Following an advanced screening of the season’s seventh episode, a crossover between “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” Paramount+ announced that the episode would have a surprise early drop on the streamer Saturday at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

The remainder of the “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 2 release schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 22 – Episode 207, “Those Old Scientists”

Thursday, July 27 – Episode 208, “Under the Cloak of War”

Thursday, August 3 – Episode 209, “Subspace Rhapsody”

Thursday, August 10 – Episode 210 (Season Finale), “Hegemony”

Season 2 follows the crew of the the U.S.S. Enterprise under the command of Capt. Christopher Pike as they confront increasingly dangerous stakes,

explore uncharted territories, encounter new life and civilizations and embark on personal journeys that test their resolve and redefine their destinies.

The cast of Season 2 includes Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga. It also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Aaron

Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers.