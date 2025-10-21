Steven Soderbergh’s Unmade Kylo Ren ‘Star Wars’ Film Mourned by Fans: ‘Biggest Missed Opportunity Ever’

After Adam Driver revealed a Kylo Ren-centered “Star Wars” movie was turned down by Disney, fans flocked to social media, lambasting the decision as the “biggest missed opportunity ever” by the entertainment conglomerate.

The outrage came about after both Driver and director Steven Soderbergh confirmed they had collaborated on an idea for a solo Kylo Ren movie, titled the The Hunt for Ben Solo,” but it was nixed given executives couldn’t figure out how Driver’s character was still alive after the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

This, understandably, drew ire from dedicated fans, since the “Star Wars” franchise hasn’t been afraid to bring back characters from the dead in past films.

“It’s okay for Star Wars to bring back Emperor Palpatine or to use digital de-aging technology to bring back Mark Hamill or use digital technologies to bring back Carrie Fisher even though she died but god forbid a character is dead,” one passionate fan expressed on X. “Where was this energy for DARTH MAUL?

Another chimed in, “I’m sorry I can’t stop cracking up at the idea of Adam Driver and Steven Soderbergh going to Bob Iger and offering to make a cheap Kylo Ren movie and Bob Iger hitting them with ‘no, we can’t do that. he died.’ Where was that energy for Emperor Palpatine, Bob?”

Other fans took umbrage at the general idea of passing on a “Star Wars” movie from a filmmaker as renowned as Soderbergh, who boasts 14 Academy Award nominations and 5 wins. He’s best known for directing hit movies like “Erin Brockovich,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Sex, Lies, and Videotape” and “Traffic.”

“IF YOU HAVE SODERBERGH WILLING AND EXCITED TO MAKE A STAR WARS FILM STARRING ADAM DRIVER AND YOU DON’T MAKE IT THEN YOU DESERVE AND HAVE INVITED EVERY GOD—N FAILURE THE STUPID MOUSE EXECS HAVE HAD,” another fan noted on X. “Biggest missed opportunity ever, morons.”

A second added: “Oh it might actually be over for Bob Iger, holy s–t. Who nixes a Soderbergh Star Wars movie?? That brings the Skywalker line back to life?? That Adam Driver called one of the coolest f–king scripts he’s ever been a part of???????!?!”

This news was especially distressing for fans as it came amid a period where numerous “Star Wars” projects have failed to get off the ground. In fact, Disney has not released a theatrical film in the franchise since the 2019 debut of “The Rise of Skywalker. Case in point, Patty Jenkins’ “Rogue Squadron” and Taika Waititi’s unnamed entry, perennially sit on the shelf.

You can see more reactions below.

It’s okay for Star Wars to bring back Emperor Palpatine or to use digital de-aging technology to bring back Mark Hamill or use digital technologies to bring back Carrie Fisher even though she died but god forbid a character is dead. Where was this energy for DARTH MAUL? — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) October 20, 2025

Star Wars is about wrestling with the dark and the chance for redemption. We need Adam Driver back as Ben Solo 🥺#TheHuntForBenSolo pic.twitter.com/TbOBIuCQ8j — Hammie (@balancedpadawan) October 20, 2025

IF YOU HAVE SODERBERGH WILLING AND EXCITED TO MAKE A STAR WARS FILM STARRING ADAM DRIVER AND YOU DON'T MAKE IT THEN YOU DESERVE AND HAVE INVITED EVERY GODDAMN FAILURE THE STUPID MOUSE EXECS HAVE HAD.



Biggest missed opportunity ever, morons. https://t.co/zGCeeXjPir — steve (@stevecic) October 20, 2025

Oh it might actually be over for Bob Iger, holy sh*t. Who nixes a Soderbergh Star Wars movie?? That brings the Skywalker line back to life?? That Adam Driver called one of the coolest fucking scripts he’s ever been a part of???????!?! pic.twitter.com/CYdi9Fusbr — Someone’s failed-clone’s daughter/granddaughter (@MarienneMaid) October 20, 2025

Disney: We don’t see how Ben Solo could be alive post Episode IX



Meanwhile, in Star Wars:#TheHuntForBenSolo pic.twitter.com/UUu3vFhm08 — thrawna’del’rey 🇵🇸 (@thrawnadelrey) October 20, 2025

dropping big news about an unmade star wars sequel while you're on a press tour for a jim jarmusch movie is so funny btw — John DiLillo (@JohnDiLillo) October 20, 2025

Here's hoping Adam Driver almost certainly violating a massive NDA to talk about the Ben Solo/Steven Soderburgh movie is the Star Wars equivalent to the Ryan Reynolds/Deadpool footage leak. pic.twitter.com/7KmHMrtq5T — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 20, 2025

Disney just reactively greenlights or cancels projects based on how much money the most recent one made. Snow White killed all the live action remakes, Lilo and Stitch brought them all back. If the terrible Mandalorian movie makes money they'll announce this and 7 other star wars https://t.co/BbHkH4DkBk — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) October 20, 2025

The fact that we almost got a Ben Solo movie starring AND developed by Adam Driver, directed by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s trilogy, Contagion, Traffic, Logan Lucky), and from writer Scott Z. Burns (Bourne Ultimatum, Rogue One, Side Effects)…..



This movie needs to happen pic.twitter.com/44HJfb3m8B — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) October 20, 2025

Disney will make this but not another Star Wars movie with Adam Driver directed by Steven Soderbergh



😭 https://t.co/zhc3niAJT5 — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) October 20, 2025

1. Aw, so that's why Soderbergh was logging allll those Star Wars viewings

2. Between this news, the rushed release of Episode 9 and seeing what Star Wars films are bringing the series back to the big screen, it's clear that Bob Iger is killing the franchise. https://t.co/WBue45ACnM — Diego Crespo (@thediegocrespo) October 20, 2025

It Soderbergh wants to make a Star Wars movie you say yes https://t.co/jVqxA3qD4g — Pumpkinmane🐾 🐛 🥫🎃 (@pugmane) October 20, 2025

ADAM DRIVER DEVELOPED HIS OWN STORY FOR BEN?! ADAM WILLINGLY WANTED TO WORK FOR STAR WARS AGAIN?! ADAM FELT THERE WAS MORE TO BEN’S STORY?! https://t.co/zPD57L5c0l pic.twitter.com/CMAxUamrYO — taylor (@lilredinmotion) October 20, 2025