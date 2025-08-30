Shawn Levy Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ DP Is Shooting ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’

The camera for “Star Wars: Starfighter” is in good hands.

Shawn Levy, who is directing the upcoming “Star Wars” adventure starring Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams and Aaron Pierre confirmed Friday on X that Claudio Miranda would serve as cinematographer for the film. Miranda was most recently the DP on Joseph Kosinski’s “F1.”

“Confirmed,” Levy said, responding to a Culture Crave post sharing the report. “Lucky me.”

Though plot details on “Starfighter” are slim, Miranda’s enlistment is an exciting choice given the nature of the title. Miranda’s previous credits include Kosinski’s “F1” and “Top Gun: Maverick” — both films in which the cinematographer captures kinetic, roaring vehicles on the screen in larger-than-life fashion. After providing additional photography to David Fincher’s “Zodiac,” Miranda followed the director as DP to “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” which earned him his first Oscar nomination. The cinematographer would later win an Oscar for his work on Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi.”

The news comes soon after Lucasfilm shared a photo on Thursday from the start of production on the Levy-led “Star Wars” story. Alongside Gosling, Adams and Pierre, the film stars Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman and Daniel Ings.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on ‘Star Wars: Starfighter,’” Levy said in a Thursday statement. “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible ‘Star Wars’ galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. ‘Star Wars’ shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Plot details are not yet known for “Starfighter,” though Lucasfilm did announced that the film is set five years after the conclusion of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Since the ninth installment in the Skywalker Saga was released in 2019, theatrical “Star Wars” films have been at a standstill. When “Starfighter” releases in 2027, it will only be the second “Star Wars” film in theaters since the 2019 saga finale, following “The Mandalorian and Grogu” in 2026.