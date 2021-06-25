‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron': Matthew Robinson to Write Script

Matthew Robinson (“The Invention of Lying”) will write the screenplay to “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” for Lucasfilm and Disney, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Patty Jenkins will direct the next “Star Wars” feature film, opening in theaters on Christmas Day 2023.

The original film will follow the fighter pilots across the “Star Wars” universe, though no additional details were revealed. Lucasfilm announced the news about Jenkins directing the movie as part of Disney’s Investor Day presentation last year.

At the time, the “Wonder Woman” filmmaker said in a video shared to Twitter that she was inspired to tackle what will be “the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time” because of her own experience as the daughter of a fighter pilot in the military. In the video, Jenkins can be seen suiting up and walking toward an X-Wing.

Lucasfilm is currently developing another “Star Wars” feature with “Jojo Rabbit” director Taika Waititi, but “Rogue Squadron” is the first film with a firm title and release date.

Since breaking out with 2009’s “The Invention of Lying,” which he co-wrote and co-directed with Ricky Gervais, Robinson has worked on 2020’s “Love and Monsters” and the “Edge of Tomorrow” sequel, “Live Die Repeat and Repeat.”

Robinson is repped by ICM Partners and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.