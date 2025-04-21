‘Star Wars’ Show in the Works From ‘Lost’ Head Carlton Cuse and Son Nick Cuse

A new “Star Wars” streaming series is in the works from Carlton Cuse, the showrunner and executive producer of “Lost,” according to media reports. His son Nick Cuse will also be behind the upcoming series.

Little is known about what the series will be about, who its central characters will be or where it will take place in the timeline of the beloved sci-fi franchise.

Other “Lost” principals have been involved in the “Star Wars” galaxy – “Lost” co-creator J.J. Abrams directed “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Damon Lindelof, who co-created “Lost” with Abrams and who served as showrunner alongside Cuse, was writing a Rey-centered spinoff film but was replaced by another creative team.

Carlton Cuse is a prolific creator and producer, whose post-“Lost” credits include “Bates Motel,” “Jack Ryan,” “Locke & Key” and Netflix’s recent medical drama “Pulse.” His son, Nick, has written episodes of “Watchmen” and “The Leftovers,” both for Lindelof. He also co-wrote the screenplay for controversial thriller “The Hunt,” also with Lindelof.

This week the second (and final) season of “Andor” starts airing on Disney+, which serves as a prologue to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” itself a prequel to the original 1977 “Star Wars.” There is a second season of “Ahsoka” coming soon, but beyond that word on live-action “Star Wars” series from Lucasfilm and Disney+ are as quiet as the abandoned rebel base on Crait.