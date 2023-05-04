This summer, 12 celebrities are going where no star has gone before: Mars. Or “Mars.” That’s the premise of Fox’s upcoming unscripted series, “Stars on Mars.” The competition show will premiere on the network Monday, June 5 at 8/7c p.m.

The latest installment in Fox’s lineup of wild reality programming will follow a dozen celebrities as they try to colonize Mars. Contestants will include everyone from professional athletes and reality TV staples to entrepreneurs, musicians and TV and film actors. Once on “Mars,” these newly minted astronauts will be assigned missions by the one celebrity who’s perfect for this interstellar job: “Star Trek” icon William Shatner.

“Stars on Mars” contestants will be forced to live, eat, sleep and strategize with each other all aboard the same space station. All the while, they will have to endure conditions designed to simulate life on Mars. After the completion of each mission, the celebrity crew members will vote to eliminate one of their own each week, so prepare for some alliances and betrayals. Only one will claim the title of “brightest star in the galaxy.” But who will it be?

In addition to Shatner, this new reality series will include former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong, comedian Natasha Leggero, former Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, professional wrestler and UFC champion Ronda Rousey, TV personality and restaurateur Tom Schwartz, sports analyst and professional football player Richard Sherman, singer and songwriter Tinashe, TV personality Porsha Williams Guobadia, entrepreneur Tallulah Willis and actor Ariel Winter.

“Stars on Mars” was created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company. Eureka is responsible for projects such as Netflix’s “The Mole,” HBO Max’s “Finding Magic Mike,” Netflix’s “Dating Around,” Discovery’s “It’s the Irwins” and the U.S. version of Fox’s “Farmer Wants a Wife. Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha serve as executive producers. Charles Wachter will also executive produce while acting as the series’ showrunner.

Check out this season’s cast photos below and the teaser trailer above:

“Stars on Mars” debuts June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.