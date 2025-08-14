Starz Posts Q2 Loss of $43 Million, Sheds 410,000 US Subscribers

The company’s subs loss was driven by pressure on linear subscribers and a loss of 120,000 over-the-top subscribers

Starz earnings
Starz saw revenue fall 8% year over year to $319.7 million and posted a loss of $42.5 million in its second quarter of 2025.

The company lost 410,000 U.S. subscribers for a total of 17.6 million, driven primarily by a loss of 290,000 linear subscribers for a total of 5.4 million and a loss of 120,000 over-the-top subscribers for a total of 12.2 million. When including the loss of 110,000 subscribers in Canada, total North American subscribers fell 520,000 to 19.1 million.

OTT revenue for the quarter came in at $221.1 million, down from $234.4 million in the year ago period, while linear and other revenue fell to $98.6 million from $113.2 million a year ago.

Here are the quarter’s results:

Net loss: A loss of $42.5 million, compared to a profit of $4.2 million a year ago.

Earnings Per Share: A loss of 2.54 per share, compared to a profit of $1.80 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue: $319.7 million, compared to $329.2 million expected by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Operating loss: $26.9 million, compared to  $10.1 million a year ago.

Adjusted OIBDA: $33.4 million, compared to $56.3 million a year ago.

Starz’s latest quarterly results come three months after it officially split from Lionsgate into a separate, publicly-traded company.

“In the three months since becoming a standalone public company, we have made significant progress toward achieving our key financial and operating objectives,” Starz President and CEO Jeff Hirsch said in a statement. “Looking ahead, our highly compelling slate, coupled with an improved cost structure puts us on a clear path to achieving our key objectives: returning to revenue growth, improving our margins, and increasing our conversion of Adjusted OIBDA to free cash flow.”

Starz reiterated previous guidance of approximately $200 million in adjusted OIBDA in calendar year 2025 and plans to convert 70% of its adjusted OIBDA to free cash flow during calendar year 2026. It ended the second quarter with total net debt of $573.5 million, including $300 million outstanding on its term loan credit facility and $325.1 million in senior unsecured notes, and total cash of $51.6 million.

Starz, which has a market capitalization of $256.85 million as of Thursday’s close, has seen its shares climb 24% since the split. However, its stock is down 10% in the past month.

Lionsgate Earnings
