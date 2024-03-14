“Station 19” Season 7 is here, reuniting viewers with the firefighters of the titular Seattle fire station for its final episodes — including surpassing the show’s landmark 100th episode. The ensemble drama, a spin-off of the ABC hit series “Grey’s Anatomy,” is led by Jaina Lee Ortiz as the newly-promoted captain Andy Herrera, and Jason Winston George as the fan-favorite doctor-turned-firefighter Benjamin Warren.

The show, which first premiered in 2018, will air its final season in a new timeslot, moving from 8 p.m. ET/PT to 10 p.m. ET/PT, now airing after “Grey’s Anatomy.”

New series showrunners Peter Paige and Zoanne Clack told TheWrap that the 10-episode final season will be a celebration of the show’s legacy, as they consulted with cast and crew members to craft the best farewell for the beloved show. Still, fans of the firefighter series have been signing petitions and putting billboards up in cities across America in an effort to get the show more episodes.

The series also stars Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Danielle Savre, Jay Hayden, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall and Merle Dandridge.

For everything you need to know about when and where to watch “Station 19” Season 7, read on.

When does “Station 19” Season 7 premiere?

“Staton 19” Season 7 premieres on ABC on Thursday, March 14.

New episodes will premiere on Thursdays at a new timeslot: 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 7 Release Schedule:

ABC revealed episode details for the first three episodes, which you can see below. We’ll update here when new episodes are revealed:

S.7 Ep.1: This Woman’s Work – March 14

“Andy steps into the station’s captaincy as Jack’s life hangs in the balance. The team is called to a hostage situation. Natasha fights for her career, and Maya and Carina make a choice.”

S. 7 Ep. 2: Good Grief – March 21

“Ben and Theo respond to a challenging Crisis One call, and Jack struggles adjusting to his new reality. Maya and Carina treat a nanny with a surprising diagnosis. Travis finds a surprise at Dixon’s wake, and Vic joins Beckett at a family funeral.”

S. 7 Ep. 3: True Colors – March 28

“The Station 19 crew struts their stuff at the FABruary Winter Pride parade, where Maya encounters someone important from her past. Carina looks to Bailey for support, while Travis and Eli arrive at a crossroads.”

Where is “Station 19” Season 7 streaming?

New episodes of “Station 19” will be available to watch live on ABC.

Season 7 episodes will be available on demand and streaming on Hulu the next day.

Seasons 1-6 are also streaming on Hulu.

Watch the Season 7 trailer here: