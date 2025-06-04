Stephen A. Smith Returns to SiriusXM With 2 New Shows

ESPN’s busiest personality is adding even more work to his plate, with Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday announcing he will host and executive produce two new shows on SiriusXM.

Smith shared the new deal during an appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show.

One of his new shows will be focused on the topic he’s most known for, sports, and will air weekdays on the Mad Dog Sports Radio channel, which is channel 82 on SiriusXM. Smith is also getting a weekly show focused on pop culture and social commentary as part of the deal; both shows will debut in September.

The ESPN star’s new deal marks his return to SiriusXM, where he hosted a two-hour daily show from 2014 to 2020. That show was on Mad Dog’s channel from 2014 to early 2017, when it moved to ESPN’s channel.

Smith, in a statement, said he is “loving the fact” that he gets to reunite with his “guy” Mad Dog Chris Russo, which he calls a “beautiful thing.” Russo, a radio legend from New York City, is a contributor to ESPN’s “First Take,” where he routinely trades sports takes with Smith.

“But to then add a weekly show where I have a potent platform to discuss riveting subjects in the world of pop culture, politics and social commentary … Let’s just say, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Smith continued. “September can’t come soon enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in radio … Especially going back and forth with the callers. Can’t wait to get restarted. Buckle up! I’m coming!”

Smith’s move back to SiriusXM comes as he has been appearing on more shows, like Megyn Kelly’s on SiriusXM and YouTube, sharing his thoughts on politics. And in April, while Smith was co-hosting a town hall with President Trump on News Nation, the president gave his vote of approval on Smith potentially running for the White House in 2028.



