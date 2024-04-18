Don’t mess with the “Strike Force Five” brotherhood. Stephen Colbert used his Wednesday night monologue to defend late night host Jimmy Kimmel following Donald Trump’s recent rant about the ABC late-night host.

Weeks after the 2024 Academy Awards, Trump took to Truth Social to rant about Kimmel’s performance hosting the esteemed awards show. Toward the end of the ceremony, Kimmel read aloud and joked about a Truth Social post Trump posted about the Oscars. It’s clear that the former President hasn’t forgotten Kimmel’s live jokes.

“He was made to look like a FOOL, which he is, and at the same time go down in Television History as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!” Trump wrote.

“You keep my friend Jimmy Kimmel’s name out of your weird, little, wet mouth,” Colbert sternly said, pointing at the camera. He then repositioned his jacket and threw back his tie as if preparing for a fight.

“I’m mad. Jimmy Kimmel is my podcast brother from ‘Strike Force Five,’” Colbert said, referencing the podcast the CBS host was on alongside Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver and Seth Meyers. True to form (and likely to the annoyance of Meyers), a thunderclap played the second Colbert uttered the name of the podcast. “I have vowed to defend him until my death or until the next ad for Mint Mobile.”

Colbert added that Kimmel did an “incredible” job as Oscar host, noting that viewership rose by 4%. “That’s right. This year, four more people watched,” Colbert said triumphantly.

That wasn’t the only joke Colbert had about Trump’s particular Truth Social rant. “In the middle of a presidential campaign and countless federal indictments, he’s obsessed with the Academy Awards from five weeks ago. I look forward to his next campaign slogan, ‘Trump 2024: They Gave It to Green Book??’” Colbert said.

“Strike Force Five” first premiered in August of 2023 in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The proceeds from the podcast went to support the writers of the five late night shows as they were out of work. The podcast only lasted 12 episodes, concluding in October once the WGA strike came to an end.