Colbert Drags Trump 2024 Bid on National Recycling Day: ‘We’re Recycling a Piece of Trash We Threw Out 2 Years Ago’ (Video) 

Stephen Colbert took multiple digs at former president Donald Trump’s decision to launch a third presidential bid while hosting “The Late Show” on Tuesday.

Trump has been teasing the announcement for some time before finally making it official on Tuesday. He posted on Truth Social earlier the day, writing, “Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!”

Colbert agreed, to some extent, that Tuesday, Nov. 15 was an important day.

“It is, because today, Nov. 15, is National Recycling Day,” Colbert said. “Which is why we’re recycling a piece of trash we threw out two years ago.”

One user on Truth Social questioned why Trump would “want to endanger himself…by becoming POTUS?”, to which Colbert quipped, “Because he’s running from the law.”

The host emphasized that Trump could still lose the GOP nomination to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to run in 2024.

His audience reacted with booing, to which Colbert responded: “Some day those are going to be boos of relief.”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.