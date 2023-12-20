Stephen Colbert Turns George Santos’ Christmas Cameo Stunt Into Classic Claymation Short | Video

Prepare yourself for “The Santos Claus”

To celebrate the Christmas season, former congressman George Santos is offering limited-time Christmas Cameo videos, in which he plays a character called “Santos Claus.” So, on Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert and his team turned the stunt into an old-fashioned claymation short.

Though it’s titled “The Santos Claus,” it’s not actually a parody of Tim Allen’s “The Santa Clause.” Instead, the short begins with footage of Sam the Snowman from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” teeing up the story that’s about to come

“If I live to be 100, I’ll never forget that time disgraced congressman George Santos impersonated Santa Claus to make a quick buck!” the snowman says.

From there, real audio from Santos’ Cameo announcement was blended with footage from the “Rudolph” special, showing a claymation Santos Claus (complete with a snowy white beard) entering the North Pole and informing the residents that he’s the new Santa Claus.

“What the hell happened to Santa?” one reindeer asks bewilderedly.

As Santos dismisses the question and makes thing all about himself, Yukon Cornelius yells out “Bumble! Do your thing!” Bumble is, of course, the Abominable Snowmonster, and he does indeed do his thing; he promptly eats Santos Claus whole, and the townspeople celebrate.

You can watch “The Santos Claus” in the video above.

