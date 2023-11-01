Stephen Colbert got a special treat from one of his heroes on the Halloween episode of “The Late Show”: Horror movie legend John Carpenter. Unfortunately, the CBS host kind of botched it when he revealed he doesn’t care for Carpenter’s most famous movie, accidentally hurting the film’s main character in the process. Whoopsie.

The sketch begins when Colbert walks down spookier-than-normal hallways of the Ed Sullivan Theater, where he bumps into the director of “Halloween,” “They Live,” “The Thing,” “Escape From New York,” “Big Trouble in Little China” and so many more just lurking there.

“Oh, sorry if I spooked you. I was just checking my email,” Carpenter said after Colbert jump-scared.

“Legendary filmmaker John Carpenter! What are you doing back here?” Colbert asked.

“Well, it is my big night, so I thought I’d come back and just drop in on you,” Carpenter replied.

“Well of course, you’re the master of horror. ‘The Fog, ‘The Thing,’ ‘They Live,’ ‘Christine,’ ‘In the Mouth of Madness,’ ‘Prince of Darkness,’” Colbert gushed,

“Halloween,” Carpenter added.

“Yeah, it’s Halloween,” said Colbert.

“No no no, my movie,” Carpenter explained.

“Oh, the movie. Yeah. Yeah, never really did it for me, but they can’t all be winners. Thanks, John,” Colbert said as he stomped off to start the show.

“Sorry, buddy. He didn’t really mean it,” Carpenter said before turning around to a dejected Michael Myers, whose feelings have clearly been hurt.

After that, a very fun Halloween remix of the show’s opening credits began. See it for yourself below now: